Dove Invites The World To Take A Stand Against Digital Distortion

The influencer-led campaign, developed by Ogilvy and DAVID, is kicking off with content creators sharing how they personally feel about the Bold Glamour filter and the damage it can do (and is doing) to social users. The Bold Glamour filter presents a concerning ideal of ‘beauty’ – one that looks real, too real. In the seven days since it launched, the hashtag has been viewed more than 365M times (probably more by now).

The campaign is galvanising people to stand together and physically turn their backs on this harmful form of digital distortion. Here are some examples of content creators who have already posted #TurnYourBack. The influencer-led campaign will continue to roll out with additional large scale digital content and OOH executions.

Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer, said: “The irony is not lost on me that I learned about this filter while standing in a room of global creatives talking about the ways we can use emerging technologies to create a positive impact. When technology penetrates culture in harmful ways, we have a moral obligation to stand up and take action. The Bold Glamour filter reinforces the toxic beauty standards that Dove has been working to abolish. Glamour has never been about conforming to just one look or one standard, and we need to galvanize people to take a stand against the damage that digital distortion is having on young people. Watching how our team came together with passion, fight, and true borderless creativity to take on this issue was a powerful example of how together we can change beauty.”

Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director at Ogilvy, added: “Watching how we came together as a global network to turn this around in six days from brief to going live gave me goosebumps and brought back memories of ‘Courage is Beautiful.’ Like that work, this campaign is hugely timely and important, and I hope it will go on to make a similar impact. Filters like this might feel like a bit of fun but they are potent tools that are destroying the self-esteem of millions of young girls.”

According to Rahul Titus, global head of influence at Ogilvy, “This campaign is very special to our team especially given our recent initiative around not working with influencers that distort their bodies or faces. Influencers create culture and as an influencer industry we have a duty of care to the millions of people that tune into the content we put out. #TurnYourBack is a perfect example of how we can be part of the solution.”