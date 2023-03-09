A Smart Jar that tells ideal fridge temperature to avoid food waste by Hellmann's and Ogilvy UK

To mark Food Waste Action Week, Ogilvy UK and Hellmann’s have created a specially designed jar of mayonnaise that tells consumers when their fridge is at the right temperature to keep their food fresher for longer. A recent study revealed that millions of fridges in UK homes are running too warm, causing some foods to spoil up to 3 days faster than if they were chilled to below 5℃.

The nationwide multi-channel campaign partners Influencers across both TikTok and Instagram using the eye-catching jar as the catalyst for conversation amongst Hellmann’s target demographic. Prototypes have also been sent to key Influencers, Hellmann’s fans, and food waste campaigners to raise awareness around checking fridge temperatures in a bid to reduce food waste on a national level.

The Smart Jar was meticulously crafted by award-winning illustrator Ellen Porteus from the Jacky Winter Group. Ellen’s playful design reveals hidden illustrations and messages when placed in a fridge that is set below 5℃, by using thermochromic ink (an ink that only appears at a certain temperature).

“We know how important it is to make the most of the food you buy. At Hellmann’s, we’re constantly looking to help consumers reduce food waste and save money and think Smart Jar is an innovative way to get people talking about - and solving - this massive problem.” Rachel Chambers, Senior Marketing Manager of Hellmann’s

“Food waste is a serious issue is but these Smart Jars are a fun way of educating people how they can easily combat it. It’s taken us over a year to get the technology right but the end result is more than worth it. I’m impossibly proud of the team for staying the course.” Dan Fisher, Global ECD for Unilever, Ogilvy

The Smart Jar is part of the brand’s Make Taste Not Waste positioning that launched in 2021 and has inspired more than 200 million people around the world to make the most of their leftovers.

Catherine David, Director of Collaboration and Change at WRAP says “Every year more than 4.5 million tonnes of perfectly good food goes to waste in our homes, which could have been eaten. This costs the average family upwards of £700 a year – money none of us can afford to waste. Incorrect storage is a key trigger for food going off and getting the fridge temperature right can help food stays fresher for longer. I'm delighted WRAP has worked with Hellmann’s on this exciting trial. We need innovations like this pilot jar to help us make simple changes in our lives that will pay dividends. Food Waste Action Week is the perfect time to launch this brilliant trial.”