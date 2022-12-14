Partner Content
Ogilvy UK Wins Grand Prix at the DMAs For ‘Have A Word’ campaign Calling Out Misogny
The hard-hitting Mayor of London ‘Have A Word’ campaign followed the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa
14 December 2022
The Mayor of London ‘Have A Word’ campaign by Ogilvy UK has scooped the DMA Grand Prix.
Ogilvy also won for its campaigns for Vodafone, F1, Relate and the Mayor of London - winning a phenomenal ten golds, one silver and four bronzes - and the ultimate Grand Prix for Mayor of London.
Ogilvy UK was the most awarded agency of the night. The DMA Awards celebrate intelligent marketing - inspiring and effective campaigns that have the consumer at its heart. Each winning campaign had to demonstrate how the work drives meaningful change and exemplify what a successful campaign should be – creative and strategic while delivering remarkable results.
The Mayor of London ‘Have A Word’ campaign came after a year in which violence against women in London had been much debated following the murders of women including Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa. By graphically calling out misogyny, the campaign showed that men can play a role in stepping in against their friends. The film was accompanied by billboards, broadcast, social, sports partnerships and influencer engagement, using the hashtag #HaveAWord.
Following phase one of the campaign The London Mayor Sadiq Khan assigned £18m of additional funding on top of the £100m to improve support services for women and girls in a further boost to this campaign. McDonalds also signed up to partner. 85 per cent of men who had heard of the campaign said they would now call out bad behaviour if they saw it.
“The DMAs recognise the most inspiring and effective campaigns that have the customer at its heart, which is what Ogilvy UK does best. Commercial creativity is not an oxymoron. Our 2022 campaigns for Vodafone, F1, Relate and Mayor of London have become benchmarks for excellence – and are Borderless Creativity personified. I am so proud of our incredible teams, and above all our fantastic clients for believing in us. Here’s to an exciting 2023. Ogilvy is the agency to have in your corner," says CEO Fiona Gordon.
“It’s wonderful to see our work be so highly recognised across so many categories from technical ones all the way to craft. And for a range of our clients too. It shows the many shapes of creativity and how borderless our approach is. All the credit goes to our teams and clients, who make it all happen. Phenomenal!” adds CCO Dede Laurentino.
“In an award show that celebrates intelligent marketing, it is a total joy to see so much of our work with important narratives, across so many of our excellent clients winning such incredible praise," says ECD Jules Chalkley.
Following is the list of wins at the DMAs 2022.
Mayor of London - Have a Word
Grand Prix
6 x Golds - 'Writing', 'Film, Video or Moving Image', 'Integrated', 'Public Sector', 'Thoughtful Marketing', 'Creative Solution'
1 x Silver - 'Social Media'
1x Bronze - 'Design or Art Direction'
Relate - The Hornicultural Society
1 x Gold - 'Design or Art Direction', 'Unaddressed Print',
2 x Bronze - 'Out of Home', 'Charity'
Vodafone - everyone.connected
1 x Gold - 'Utilities and Telecommunications'
F1 - My F1 Fantasy
1 x Gold - 'Customer Retention or Loyalty Programme'
1 x Bronze - 'Sports'
“This acknowledgment from the DMAs reflects everything that we work for at Ogilvy - creating impact. It’s about memorable, emotional communications built on sound strategy. The teams behind all of these campaigns are laser-focused on what will resonate with real people and drive action. Measurement is a huge part of that and our strategy crew take especial pleasure in being awarded for work we can category say has worked. These awards are about the special magic that happens when strategy and creative work powerfully together. We couldn’t be more chuffed," according to CSO Jo Arden.
2022 has been an incredible year for Ogilvy UK – it was the only UK agency to win a coveted Glass Lion at Cannes Lions, and won 11 golds at the Creative Circle Awards, 4 D&AD pencils, 7 Clios, two silvers at British Arrows, 29 One Show pencils and 10 LIA awards - making Ogilvy UK the most awarded agency across Europe. It was also the most awarded agency at the Influencer Marketing Awards for the 4th year running and won Best Large Agency and four further awards at the PR Week Awards. Add to that, it was also the most shortlisted agency for the DMA and PRCA Awards. In the D&AD Annual, Ogilvy UK is the top ad agency in the UK and the third best in the world. The global Ogilvy network won ‘Network of the Year’ four times during 2022 – for the One Show, WARC, Campaign and Cannes Lions.