Ogilvy UK Wins Grand Prix at the DMAs For ‘Have A Word’ campaign Calling Out Misogny

The Mayor of London ‘Have A Word’ campaign by Ogilvy UK has scooped the DMA Grand Prix.

Ogilvy also won for its campaigns for Vodafone, F1, Relate and the Mayor of London - winning a phenomenal ten golds, one silver and four bronzes - and the ultimate Grand Prix for Mayor of London.

Ogilvy UK was the most awarded agency of the night. The DMA Awards celebrate intelligent marketing - inspiring and effective campaigns that have the consumer at its heart. Each winning campaign had to demonstrate how the work drives meaningful change and exemplify what a successful campaign should be – creative and strategic while delivering remarkable results.

The Mayor of London ‘Have A Word’ campaign came after a year in which violence against women in London had been much debated following the murders of women including Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa. By graphically calling out misogyny, the campaign showed that men can play a role in stepping in against their friends. The film was accompanied by billboards, broadcast, social, sports partnerships and influencer engagement, using the hashtag #HaveAWord.

Following phase one of the campaign The London Mayor Sadiq Khan assigned £18m of additional funding on top of the £100m to improve support services for women and girls in a further boost to this campaign. McDonalds also signed up to partner. 85 per cent of men who had heard of the campaign said they would now call out bad behaviour if they saw it.