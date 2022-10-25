Philadelphia marks the power of intensity in new campaign

The 20” film tells the tongue-in-cheek story of a couple who are overcome by the taste experience of the all-new cream cheese. After taking a bite of Philadelphia Intense the man describes it as a ‘velvety wash of exquisite creaminess’ as his partner looks on in amazement before she joins him on the intense taste journey.

The social campaign sees the couple experience a series of ‘Intense Moments’ as they enjoy Philadelphia. They share a baguette slathered in Philadelphia Intense which has echoes of the famous Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. In another social short film they share a “couples spreading moment”, in reference to the famous scene from Ghost, as they help each other spread Philadelphia Intense over a slice of bread.

The campaign will run across VOD, OOH, Social and Influencers, launching nationwide from w/c 24th October 2022.

Raphael Capitani, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelez International said: “Philadelphia Intense is a new range of gourmet cream cheese with an intense flavour and a new creamy texture. It’s designed for those “treat me” moments where you are momentarily whisked away another world. The campaign focuses on these ‘Intense moments’ you’ll experience with every bite.”

"With the launch of Philadelphia Intense, people being overwhelmed by cream cheese is going to become a nationwide phenomenon. We are pleased to have a communications platform that lets them know they are not alone." Andy Davis, Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Credits:

Marketing Director: Kirsten McPherson

Senior Brand Manager: Raphael Capitani

Brand Manager: Nancy Galvin

Executive Creative Directors: Angus George and Johnny Watters

Creative Director: Andy Davis

Junior Creative Team: John Dinneen and Phoenix Hamilton

Client Lead: Peter Park

Account Director: Erica Wood

Strategy Director: Kris Flemington

Director: Florence Winter Hill

DOP: Nathalie Pitters​

Production Company: Prodigious

Editing: Jonathan Broda

After effects: Edouard Joly

Music Composer: Cedric King Palmer

Music Publisher: Francis Day And Hunter

Agency: Ogilvy UK