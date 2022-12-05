New Ogilvy Report Reveals 6 Key Influence Trends To Define 2023

In the beginning, there were many sceptics. Some thought influencer marketing was a fad. Some wrote it off as a minor tool in their arsenal.

But there are no sceptics left. From 2016-2022, the size of influencer marketing, taken at a global scale, increased from $1.7BN to $16.4BN. The main engine of this growth, TikTok, is now the third largest platform and growing. And while it still skews young, 36 per cent of its users are now over 30-years-old.

TikTok has emerged as arguably the most potent cultural force today. Increasingly, it is a major way that we discover our world, and that includes commerce. (For one example, TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has 29.3 billion views.) The platform has also made moves toward facilitatingmore iCommerce. To this end, TikTok is testing out live shops, providing brands with unprecedented insight into campaigns from end-to-end. 49 per cent of TikTok users have already reported making apurchase via the platform, but that is just the start...

At the same time, subscription services – from OnlyFans to Patreon – are becoming mainstream. This model is only poised to grow next year,unlocking new revenue stream for creators that go beyond paid advertising.

Even artificial humans – in the form of AI – are becoming more real to keep up with the times.

The takeaway from these trends is that influence now has a firm seat at the table. The reason influencer marketing works now is the reason I first believed in it: because people trust people more than brands. Influence allows us brands to connect with audiences in a way no other marketing can – with authenticity. For this reason, the new narrative at Ogilvy, the story we tell about ourselves, is: Real people, real impact.

Indeed, in an age when we are inundated through our screens, we are overloaded with content. Real influence now comes from real people telling real stories. When a post on TikTok is solidly persuasive, it’s because of this vulnerable realness.

After all, it’s real people who create culture.

In a new report we have produced, the study reveals the six Influence trends that will allow brands to capitalise on the revenue, build awareness and improve employee engagement.

Other trends explored are subscription services and artificial humans. Platforms including OnlyFans and Patreon, are becoming mainstream, this business model will define 2023, unlocking new revenue stream for creators that go beyond paid advertising. Even artificial humans – in the form of AI – are becoming more real. Other trends to watch includes the rise of Health Influence – 40 per cent of people said information found on social media affects how they coped with a chronic condition, their view of diet and exercise, and their selection of a physician — so influencer selection is critical

Influence doesn’t just have a seat at the table, it sits at the head of the table. In an age when consumers are overwhelmed with content through multiple devices, Influence is the new ever evolving frontier of marketing. For consumers, authentic credibility has overtaken hard sales when it comes to increasing trust and growth. Those brands who get this right are poised to reap the benefits of an ever-growing creator economy. The future of Influence is around real people with real stories driving real impact.

Own your conversation, or someone else will.

Read the full report here. https://www.ogilvy.com/ideas/influence-trends-you-should-care-about-2023

The lead author of the report is global head of influence Rahul Titus, Ogilvy PR.