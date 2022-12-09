Sainsbury’s new campaign cuts the mustard for Saturday’s big match
Sainsbury's releases tongue-in-cheek print campaign ahead of Saturday's big football game
09 December 2022
Sainsbury’s has unveiled a new ad ahead of England’s World Cup match against France on Saturday.
The ad, developed with Ogilvy UK, will appear on billboards and social platforms nationwide. Once again tapping into one of the key questions on the nation's mind this weekend.
Radha Davies, Sainsbury’s Director of Brand Comms and Creative said: “We all have our opinions on the football, but here at Sainsbury’s we prefer to let the food do the talking. And when we saw a chance to stoke up a little more rivalry, and spread a little more joy, we were keen as… well, you know.”
Johnny Watters and Angus George, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy UK added: “The French invented mustard. The English invented football. But who does which better? It’s a rivalry as old as history. So will England pass mustard this weekend, or will it be Dijon-vu for France? Either way, don’t forget to bring the mustard home.”
Credits:
Executive Creative Director – Johnny Watters and Angus George
Creative Director – Andy Davis
Art Director – Duncan Edwards and Jonathan Pienaar
Copy Writer – Alex Morris and Guy Miller
Project Management Lead – Emma Student
Senior Project Manager – Sam Tranter
Managing Partner - Rebecca Dennis
Business Director – Neil Denning and Hannah Gage
Strategy Director - Barry Davison
Account Director – Charlotte Atkinson
Account Manager – Ellie Glover
Media - PHD - Business Director - Natasha Cleak