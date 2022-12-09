Sainsbury’s new campaign cuts the mustard for Saturday’s big match

Sainsbury’s has unveiled a new ad ahead of England’s World Cup match against France on Saturday.

The ad, developed with Ogilvy UK, will appear on billboards and social platforms nationwide. Once again tapping into one of the key questions on the nation's mind this weekend.

Radha Davies, Sainsbury’s Director of Brand Comms and Creative said: “We all have our opinions on the football, but here at Sainsbury’s we prefer to let the food do the talking. And when we saw a chance to stoke up a little more rivalry, and spread a little more joy, we were keen as… well, you know.”

Johnny Watters and Angus George, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy UK added: “The French invented mustard. The English invented football. But who does which better? It’s a rivalry as old as history. So will England pass mustard this weekend, or will it be Dijon-vu for France? Either way, don’t forget to bring the mustard home.”

Credits:

Executive Creative Director – Johnny Watters and Angus George

Creative Director – Andy Davis

Art Director – Duncan Edwards and Jonathan Pienaar

Copy Writer – Alex Morris and Guy Miller

Project Management Lead – Emma Student

Senior Project Manager – Sam Tranter

Managing Partner - Rebecca Dennis

Business Director – Neil Denning and Hannah Gage

Strategy Director - Barry Davison

Account Director – Charlotte Atkinson

Account Manager – Ellie Glover

Media - PHD - Business Director - Natasha Cleak