Sainsbury's Reveals Britain's 2022 Shopping Habits in A New Data-Driven Campaign by Ogilvy UK

“By using data from the millions of Nectar customers, the #CheckYouOut campaign is able to provide our customers with personalised insights into their shopping habits, interesting nuggets about their favourite products and also savings they’ve made this year. As a business it enables us to get closer to our customers, better understand their needs and use that insight to serve our customers more of what they love.” Alex Lovell, head of loyalty marketing, Sainsbury's

“As a nation of food lovers, we’ve looked back at our 2022 eating habits to identify some of the weird and wonderful regional and national trends that have emerged. We hope the combination of data, media placement and fun facts will make people smile and potentially spark a little rivalry."” Laura Boothby, head of campaigns, Sainsbury’s.

“The #CheckYouOut programme showcases the fun, wit and flavour in everyday purchases and the trends that Sainsbury's customers buy into throughout the year. Offering great quality food is at the heart of what Sainsbury’s does and combined with the data from Nectar customers they are perfectly placed to reveal what goes on in the UK’s kitchens and celebrate those more unusual cupboard conventions.” Johnny Watters and Angus George, executive creative directors, Ogilvy UK

Check out your shopping habits, or the habits of your region here: https://www.nectar.com/genericdataplayback/2022

This week Sainsbury's reported that it is on track for profits at top end of forecasts after shoppers go ‘all out for big Christmas dinner’ - as the UK’s second-biggest supermarket said sales rose by 7.1 per cent in the six weeks to 7 January compared with the same period in 2021 – beating the 5.2 per cent average for the three-month period to the same date.