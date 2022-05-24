All You Need is Dove: Celebrating nearly two decades of brand activism

Purpose-led marketing was not the buzzword it has become (or has been), but the thinking by Dove and Ogilvy, which has been the brand’s agency since 1954, was intentional and imbued a mission of change from the outset.

In the early 2000s, Dove was primarily a soap brand, noted for its one quarter moisturising Beauty Bar, but its ambition was to expand into the broader beauty market. In 2004, it was launching a firming lotion and needed a vibrant and fresh campaign to support it.

Starting with a research insight that found just 2 per cent of women consider themselves beautiful and 50 per cent thought beauty was too narrowly defined, the Ogilvy teamed carried out a creative review and found the advertising made the women in the room feel inadequate. In fact, all beauty advertising made them feel ugly.

Daryl Fielding, who led the Dove team at Ogilvy when the campaign launched, says it was the perfect product for this new approach to marketing. “The firming lotion was a gift. I am not sure we would have found a beauty purpose in deodorant.”

The lotion offered the opportunity to show off some curves, some real curves on real women. The first idea of shooting real women in iconic images, such as the Marilyn Monore skirt over the air vent picture, failed to inspire and was binned. It was Rankin who suggested just shooting the women as they were.

“We were still writing the copy forty-eight hours ahead of it going to press,” says Fielding. “But getting something that is excellent and really different is hard work. We didn’t get everything right, but 20 years on, I think the idea is more relevant than ever.”

Malcolm Poynton, who was executive creative director at Ogilvy at that time, says it was the success of that first image and the meteoric sales that convinced the team that the tone was right. Sales of the firming lotion surpassed the launch target by 700 per cent.

“It’s always going to be a super fine balance that sees purpose-based communications land right. It all starts with authenticity – in both what the product or brand delivers as well as the execution of the communications.

“In Dove’s case, we knew we had to have an inviting and inclusive tone to take people with us rather than the ‘preachy’ or ‘trying too hard to be different’ approach that so many brands fall for.”

Strategically sound

While there is no doubt that the core purpose of Dove’s campaign – to promote self-esteem and make beauty a source of confidence rather than anxiety – is more relevant today than ever, that is not necessarily why the campaign has endured.

For Richard Morris, founder of branding and design agency Whistlejacket, its longevity lies in its single-minded commitment to having a core purpose. “It is like a thread of steel running through everything the brand does. It is entirely consistent and driven by that purpose. What is brave about it is the completeness of its stance.”

It is why Dove has been forgiven the odd misstep, believes Morris. Think the limited edition “body shape” bottles, which consumers found insulting rather than inspiring, and its campaign around breastfeeding, which received hundreds of complaints to the ASA. “Even where the work hasn’t hit the right mark, the central purpose has remained strategically sound.”

At the same time, brand-owner Unilever has also remained committed to the strategy. Fielding says: “The idea has its detractors from the beginning. Dove was an important brand to Unilever even, and a failure would have affected the share price.

“We were intentional about building a campaign that would last. We were thinking a five-year timeline at the very least, and I think Unilever deserve credit for not throwing out that campaign as marketing chiefs have come and gone over the years.”

That the campaign continues to deliver growth is, of course, central to Unilever’s continued support. Manfredi adds: “Our purpose is to make a positive experience of beauty universally accessible to every woman and shapes all facets of our brand – our business, communication, creativity and the products that serve people around the world.

“This approach not only drives impact, but it also drives growth. Dove continues to grow because it is built on purpose.”

Enduring stance

As Dove’s stance on real beauty has endured, so too has the number of projects it covers. While everything sits instead its wider Self-Esteem Project, which began in 2004, Dove is involved in initiatives such as #ProjectShowUs, creating a stock photo library for women and non-binary people. It aims to debunk serotypes of beauty and improve representation.

In 2019, it also co-founded the CROWN Coalition in partnership with Color of Change, the National Urban League and the Western Centre on Law and Poverty to advocate for a ban on race-based hair discrimination. While its No Digital Distortion Mark builds on its original Real Beauty Pledge.

As climate change and sustainability become more important to consumers, Dove also intends to address these issues by reducing its manufacture of virgin plastics, launching a 100 per cent recycled plastic bottle and trialling a refillable deodorant format.

“What we know is consumers expect brands to have a viewpoint on social issues that affect them. They want brands to walk the talk and will vote with their wallet,” says Manfredi.

“It’s not about just having a purpose or doing a purposeful ad; it needs to be backed up with action. That’s why for Dove, everything we do is for women and girls; the actions we take are to help make systemic change that doesn’t hold back the next generation.”