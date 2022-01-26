The power of poetry in advertising

There's a current break from "poetry" in VCCP London's advertising for the brand at the moment. The latest work features documentary-style conversations that deliver insights from first-time buyers. Paul Hibbs, the head of advertising at Nationwide Building Society, says that this is consistent with the brand evolving the "Voices" campaign, moving through comedy and song, and then embracing spoken word as "a great way to bring a sense of drama to a subject." He adds that, throughout the various stages of the campaign, "we haven’t written a single script for a television ad because we believe it is more important to give everyday people the opportunity to tell their own stories. It is much more authentic that way.”

Using people's real voices has worked for Nationwide. But how do creatives at agencies feel about letting poets rule the roost when it comes to copylines? Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett London, says these gifted writers possess the ability to break through the occasionally "saccharine nature" of ad creative to deliver something that's potentially powerful. And he's adamant that spoken word is a good way forward in the sense of helping to make advertising messages more representative: "It's a great shortcut of showing the country's diversity. Poetry has been seen as something quite white, and quite stuffy, but now it shows the breadth of the country and the different accents, it's a great diversity play in a nice way."

On top of this ability to really reflect the range of people and voices across the UK, the biggest hit spoken word can deliver is undoubtedly emotion. As Grey's Raquel Chicourel indicates, emotion is a quality that works for brands. She points to IPA research that shows commercials with purely emotional content perform twice as well (31 per cent versus 16 per cent) against those with only rational content when it comes to actual sales.

She also believes in poetry's facility to dramatise and build suspense in a situation: "So when it comes to using ads with poetry, don’t hold back and really let it sing." Chicourel says that the classic Guinness "Surfer" ad, with its elegant and poetic copy inspired by Moby Dick, is a strong example of this. As is Prince Ea’s 'Can We Auto-Correct Humanity?', which he shared on social video platforms in a bid to encourage people to be less controlled by technology and their phones.