Being authentic: when real people star in ads

Non-actors were vital to bring this message to light. Instilling real emotions into the campaign made its message stronger and the interactions between gamers endearing.

But working with non-actors is all about getting the tone right. Harvey suggests: “Create a pre-shoot rapport and allow time for people to ease into the process. The aim is to capture the authenticity that real people bring when they’re comfortable in an environment.”

Remaining patient on-set and being sensitive to the particular needs of your real-life cast will ensure that they trust the creative process and - when the commercial focusses on a personal journey - trust you with their story.

Actors will know what’s expected of them and take direction easily – whereas non-actors may be more nervous and need coaching or feedback to adjust into the role.

Cole agrees: “Depending on the role, it can help to ask questions and chat to the non-actors on a personal level. This puts them at ease and gleans little bits of knowledge about their lives, which can be useful for a director when asking them to imagine a scene or give performance notes. The director used this technique to great effect on our latest co-op funeral care campaign which entirely featured real people.”

Other popular methods for making non-actors comfortable include practicing breathing techniques and aiming to create a relaxed on-set environment.

As the ad industry diversifies further, varying cultural needs should also be better considered. Set designs and locations need to improve accessibility and observing religious traditions, like whether someone is fasting during Ramadan or needs space to pray, is also vitally important, whether you're casting real-life actors or simply ensuring your entire production process accommodates a diverse workforce.

“That kind of attention to detail and care helps people perform at their best,” Harvey says. “Brands that want to be inclusive should also recognise that what happens in the lead up to a shoot and behind the camera counts just as much as who's shown on-screen - every interaction matters.”