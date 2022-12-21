Creative Salon's Top 10 Most Read Campaigns of 2022

As the year draws to a close, we look back at the campaigns that were the most read on the Creative Salon site in 2022.

Because we don't operate behind a paywall, or meter our content, we can tell which work the general public really seek out. Creative Salon's Top Ten is the work that’s attracting the attention of the general public.

To highlight the variety of Ocado's produce and its ability to seamlessly deliver orders to homes, this campaign from St Luke's marked the online grocery retailer's biggest to date.

The 60-second spot shows an Ocado driver delivering to different locations and households, with his transportation humorously transforming into the appropriate delivery vehicle. Set to a cheery tune, the spot showcased how drivers go out of their way to ensure deliveries reach homes on time.