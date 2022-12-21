Creative Salon's Top 10 Most Read Campaigns of 2022
We reveal which campaigns attracted the most readers this year
21 December 2022
As the year draws to a close, we look back at the campaigns that were the most read on the Creative Salon site in 2022.
Because we don't operate behind a paywall, or meter our content, we can tell which work the general public really seek out. Creative Salon's Top Ten is the work that’s attracting the attention of the general public.
10. "There’s an Ocado just for you" by St Luke’s
To highlight the variety of Ocado's produce and its ability to seamlessly deliver orders to homes, this campaign from St Luke's marked the online grocery retailer's biggest to date.
The 60-second spot shows an Ocado driver delivering to different locations and households, with his transportation humorously transforming into the appropriate delivery vehicle. Set to a cheery tune, the spot showcased how drivers go out of their way to ensure deliveries reach homes on time.
9. Mayor of London launches campaign to end violence against women by Ogilvy UK
In a bid to addresses sexist attitudes and the epidemic of misogyny and male violence, the Mayor of London together with Ogilvy UK released this impactful campaign urging men to reconsider their actions and those of their friends.
The spot highlighted enablist male behaviour and encouraged men to take a look at how their language could be viewed negatively by women.
8. The&Partnership launches Jubilee campaign for The Times & Sunday Times
This print campaign from The&Partnership promoted exclusive editorial coverage of the Platinum Jubilee from The Times and The Sunday Times.
Combining rare photographs of the late Queen throughout every decade of her reign to create a collage textured effect of her at different points, the campaign provided an historical look at her most public engagements in celebration of her life.
7. Dame Judi Dench stars in her first ad, by New Commercial Arts
Inspired by her role as M in the James Bond franchise, Dame Judi Dench turned her hand to commercials to take the role of Eight, who sits at the helm of the MoneySuperSeven squad.
The spot from New Commercial Arts sees Dench chivvy her agents to save Britain money, across car insurance, credit cards, travel and home insurance through MoneySuperMarket.
6. Dove launches campaign to battle against the selfie era by Ogilvy UK
To highlight the rise in screen time during the pandemic and emphasise the effect this is having on girls' self-esteem and how they present on social media, Dove through Ogilvy UK created the "Reverse Selfie" campaign to change the toxic nature of the beauty industry.
The spot aimed to remind viewers how harmful the trend of heavily edited selfies can be on women and girls’ self-esteem.
5. Sex in old age – Relate and Ogilvy UK launch campaign to celebrate joy of later life sex
It's not often that you see older couples enjoying moments of intimacy and pleasure depicted on the big screen, but Ogilvy UK worked to break cultural norms in this campaign for relationship charity,Relate.
The "Let’s Talk the Joy of Later Life Sex" spot, shot in black and white by Rankin, saw a number of older couples in their most intimate moments - and it's a surprisingly beautiful and mesmerising watch.
4. A train journey turns into a love story in Christmas ad for the National Lottery from adam&eveDDB
It's hard to imagine anything romantic happening on a train, what with overcrowding and never ending strikes,. but that was the premise behind adam&eveDDB's Christmas offering for the National Lottery.
The spot saw a pair meet on a train only to be separated when fate serves them a dud hand and they're not able to easily connect. Thankfully, a winning lottery ticket is passed between them - with a scrawled telephone number on it - to emphasise the joy of imagining what winning big this festive season would look like.
3. Just Eat sponsorship campaign for Love Island return by McCann London
ITV's Love Island still proves to be a big hit and there's no better way to enjoy a new season than by settling down in front of the TV with your favourite takeaway.
In this humorous series of TV idents from McCann London, a number of exotic animals discuss their previous dating experiences while commenting on the comings and goings in the villa.
2. Saatchi & Saatchi lands a plane using EE fibre home broadband
Few networks have such secure and reliable network coverage that they could be trusted to land a plane - but Saatchi & Saatchi's campaign for EE showed it could do just that.
The spot featured air traffic control sharing relevant data in real time directly with an aircraft pilot by tapping into the Full Fibre Max broadband from a UK family home.
1. McDonald's Enlists Maya Jama to launch McCrispy chicken by Leo Burnett
The power of celebrity endures. In this spot from Leo Burnett, TV presenter Maya Jama gatecrashes a number of intimate chicken moments to comment on the ways different people express their love for the McCrispy burger.
As a renowned chicken lover, Jama's involvement was perfectly-cast.