Work of the week
The best creative, curated
27 October 2022
Craig David, CPR and creative collaborations - this week's selection of picks is quite a mixed bag of creative delights.
Trainline, 'Better Days', Mother
We all know that train travel is the most economical and efficient form of transport when compared with cars and planes, but did you know that the whole train network only contributes 1.5 per cent to the UK’s transport C02 emissions? Neither did we.
Mother collaborated with Craig David to wax lyrical about the benefits of train travel with the release of an animated brand film and campaign anthem inspired by the popstar’s passion for sustainability.
The British Heart Foundation, 'Unbeatable Beats', Saatchi & Saatchi
Music can quite literally save lives in this bespoke campaign for BHF from Saatchi & Saatchi.
In partnership with music streaming platform, Spotify, the creative combines beloved tracks with a consistent rhythm of 100-120bpm to assemble them as the backdrop for teaching CPR training to listeners.
The multi-media campaign is a fun way to share the serious lesson of helping people during cardiac attack through awareness and uptake in CPR training.
Acer, 'Swap Arrrrgh for Ahhhh', McCann
Comedy is best left to the professionals which is why Acer UK – through McCann Demand – enlisted the help of female comedians Stevie Martin and Lola-Rose Maxwell in its latest campaign series.
In the spots, the pair promote the reliability and ease of completing computer chores on the Acer Chromebook compared with other devices.
Home Office, 'ENOUGH, FCB Inferno
Knowing what to do when encountering violence and abuse towards women and girls can be troubling but a new campaign for The Home Office from FCB Inferno provides a visual guide for teaching bystanders how to safely disrupt this sort of behaviour.
Not only is the spot emotional, it’s also useful in destigmatising harassment and making people more aware of what these situations can look like with the hope that if they experience something similar, they will be more likely – and equipped – to intervene.