Work of the week

Craig David, CPR and creative collaborations - this week's selection of picks is quite a mixed bag of creative delights.

Trainline, 'Better Days', Mother

We all know that train travel is the most economical and efficient form of transport when compared with cars and planes, but did you know that the whole train network only contributes 1.5 per cent to the UK’s transport C02 emissions? Neither did we.

Mother collaborated with Craig David to wax lyrical about the benefits of train travel with the release of an animated brand film and campaign anthem inspired by the popstar’s passion for sustainability.