Work of the week
The best creative, curated
13 October 2022
A sprinkling of celebrity dust helps elevate the selection of this week's work - not least a new spot created in partnership with the Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann.
Bombay Sapphire, 'Saw This, Made This', Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
The Australian producer, director, writer and actor Baz Luhrmann has teamed up with the Argentinian director Juan Cabral in this creative call-to-arms, inviting people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.
Resuscitation Council UK, 'The Manikin You’d Want To Save', Pablo
Connor Swindells, who plays Adam Groff in the Netflix series Sex Education, and is about to appear in the new Barbie film, performs the basic skills needed to conduct CPR. His manikin? Himself, of course.
Uber Eats, 'Do Less', Mother
In a series of three films, Uber Eats celebrates the concept of avoiding a return to the pre-pandemic hustle of life. Instead, it implores, we should be doing less in order to live life well.
East Midlands Railway, 'Let's Roll', Atomic London
EMR's lovable brand character Miles, who was unveiled last year, makes a return encouraging people to use the rail franchise for their commuting and leisure activities.
M&M'S, 'For However You Halloween', The&Partnership London
With Halloween just around the corner, M&M'S has launched a global campaign to say that however you celebrate the festivity, it has the power of fun to include everyone.