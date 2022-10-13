Work of the week

A sprinkling of celebrity dust helps elevate the selection of this week's work - not least a new spot created in partnership with the Australian auteur Baz Luhrmann.

Bombay Sapphire, 'Saw This, Made This', Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

The Australian producer, director, writer and actor Baz Luhrmann has teamed up with the Argentinian director Juan Cabral in this creative call-to-arms, inviting people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.