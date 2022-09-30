Work Of The Week

Here's what we are loving this week.

Virgin Atlantic By Lucky Generals

In a world of upheaval, the brands that we are all relying on are the ones that are reassuring, trustworthy and indeed culturally relevant. And bringing with them a dash of joy.

As part of its inclusivity drive, Virgin Atlantic's new campaign from Lucky Generals to mark its decision to remove the requirement for gendered uniforms on board its flights captures all of the above with love.

It features Drag Race sensation, Michelle Visage, non-binary influencers, dancers, and Virgin Atlantic colleagues all modelling the uniform options.