Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
30 September 2022
Here's what we are loving this week.
Virgin Atlantic By Lucky Generals
In a world of upheaval, the brands that we are all relying on are the ones that are reassuring, trustworthy and indeed culturally relevant. And bringing with them a dash of joy.
As part of its inclusivity drive, Virgin Atlantic's new campaign from Lucky Generals to mark its decision to remove the requirement for gendered uniforms on board its flights captures all of the above with love.
It features Drag Race sensation, Michelle Visage, non-binary influencers, dancers, and Virgin Atlantic colleagues all modelling the uniform options.
Asda Loyalty Programme By Havas London
Even non gamers might feel a little bit of joyful nostalgia from Havas’ new campaign for Asda. To launch the store’s loyalty programme Asda Rewards, Havas was inspired by classic 32-bit arcade games such as Tetris, with shoppers zapping coins, complete with retro sound effects, to boost their Cashpots.
A gamified approach to boost loyalty amid an economic downturn is a clever approach by Asda. Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, said: "We wanted to capture the playful dynamics, like in-app missions and the hunt for Star Buys, that help Asda customers feel like winners every time they shop – offering an antidote to all the doom and gloom."
Bed Head by Lucky Generals
Hair is a very personal issue, and can be a powerful cypher for what’s happening in your life. Lucky Generals’ new work for Bed Head tells some lovely, engaging and intimate stories of what hair care means for some people.
This is Bed Head’s first-ever consumer-facing campaign. It features comedian Lilly Philips, trans activist Lucia Blake, and rapper FFSYTHO - all of whom take to the barber’s chair of Bed Head chief stylist Philip Downing.
All the content is crafted by a female director, Coral Brown, and a female photographer, Sophie Jones.
The AA social films by Goodstuff
Cars have long been symbols for personal freedom. But for a roadside recovery and driving services brand campaign to champions the car as a second home and all the weird and wonderful behaviours that drivers get up to in their safe space is a beautiful concept.
‘Made by Goodstuff’ (Goodstuff’s social, content, creative, and partnerships arm) led the idea and concept, working alongside production partner, The Outfit, and two times BAFTA nominated comedy director, Ben Mallaby, to bring the content series to life.
Using social listening and a nationwide vox pop study, Made by Goodstuff identified the most common things people get up to in their cars - from belting out ballads to front seat feasting.