Work Of The Week

Everyone has a 'thing', something unique that defines them, so says the blurb from Pablo for its most recent campaign for DFS. A real fun ad that showcases the peculiarities and individualities of the animal kingdom. A sentiment shared by The Gym Group, which displays every possible grimace, grin and gurn in a gym in a new campaign created by Lucky Generals.

DFS "The animal thingdom" by Pablo

The 60-second ad brings to life different animals - a peacock, a furry caterpillar, some loved-up lizards, and shows how each stylish creature shows off their personality.

The creative team Chris Bovill and John Allison worked with real animals, puppets and animatronics, and directed by Freddie Powell through Drool.