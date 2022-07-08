Work Of The Week

Our favourite this week has to be the leaving party we were all invited to. Tina’s leaving do.

Yorkshire Tea campaign featuring Patrick Stewart by Lucky Generals. The star delivers a rousing speech at Tina’s farewell party. It cannot get any more perfect.

The film, directed by Dan Opsal – and shot on location in Harrogate with real members of staff – is the latest in the ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ brand platform, launched by Lucky Generals in 2017 and which, the agency says, has boosted the business from 21 per cent to 34 per cent value share.

Sir Michael Parkinson, Sean Bean, the Brownlee Brothers, Dynamo and the Kaiser Chiefs have previously starred in the campaign.