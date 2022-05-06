work of the week

There is a quote this week from one of our Creative Marketers, Yilmaz Erceyes, chief marketing officer at Premier Foods, talking about the return of Mr Kipling cakes on telly, saying that the new campaign was created to resonate with "those who missed spending time with friends and family in recent years, creating new memories and to highlight that sometimes little things really do mean the most." In a noisy world filled with rabble-rouser politicians, inescapable social media influencers, and self-anointed gurus this thought is rather profound, as there's something quite reassuring about finding pleasures and meaning in the little things that actually do matter.

The work we have chosen to showcase this week speaks to that - and also a testament to what we at Creative Salon fundamentally believe in - as an industry we are largely centred around caring for those around us and the world we inhabit. Long may that continue. And let the power of commercial creativity, imagination, and intelligence to allow us the simple joys of life, while trying to discover the unspoken truths that shed new light on some of the most fundamental human problems.