Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
06 May 2022
There is a quote this week from one of our Creative Marketers, Yilmaz Erceyes, chief marketing officer at Premier Foods, talking about the return of Mr Kipling cakes on telly, saying that the new campaign was created to resonate with "those who missed spending time with friends and family in recent years, creating new memories and to highlight that sometimes little things really do mean the most." In a noisy world filled with rabble-rouser politicians, inescapable social media influencers, and self-anointed gurus this thought is rather profound, as there's something quite reassuring about finding pleasures and meaning in the little things that actually do matter.
The work we have chosen to showcase this week speaks to that - and also a testament to what we at Creative Salon fundamentally believe in - as an industry we are largely centred around caring for those around us and the world we inhabit. Long may that continue. And let the power of commercial creativity, imagination, and intelligence to allow us the simple joys of life, while trying to discover the unspoken truths that shed new light on some of the most fundamental human problems.
Mr Kipling By McCann London
Created by McCann London, ‘The Piano’ captures a nostalgic moment between a grown-up daughter and her grey-haired dad facing a crossroads in life with an Angel Slice and a cup of tea. Together they relive the past by belting out her childhood favourite on the piano, the 90’s classic originally performed by Blink 182 - “all the small things”.
Nivea 'Strength in Numbers' by Digitas UK
The online film is about encouraging men to open up about their mental health The 60 second film features Liverpool FC U8 academy boys and boys from local primary schools. The spot shows the youngsters alone in different urban locations speaking lines from the LFC anthem You'll Never Walk Alone to the camera.
The Nucleus – a bespoke Centrica agency that includes The&Partnership, MediaCom, WundermanThompson and BCW
The film, for the British Gas Energy Trust charity, shows a dad putting on a brave face for his kids, then turning off every appliance in the house once they’ve gone. A sympathetic call from the Energy Trust helps to “Stop the silence.”
Old Speckled Hen By Engine
The staying power of long-term brand icons. Henry The Fox returns in Engine’s new TV Ads for Old Speckled Hen. In the new two 30-second animated ads, ‘Fox of the World’ and ‘Try Everything Once’, Henry is in the pub reminiscing about things good and bad he has experienced as a result of his curiosity – a Taiwanese meat cleaver massage from a monkey, for example, a rap battle with a rat, eating a Carolina Reaper chili, and licking a cane toad.