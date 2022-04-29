Work of the Week: Inclusivity
This week’s work really highlights the increasing prominence of brands interacting with inclusivity authentically. Whether that be brands such as Microsoft building on its commitment to be a tool for all – no matter their ability – or an incontinence brand talking about the menopause, these brands have all had a stake in being more inclusive, and powerful creative has resulted from that.
‘Anthem For All’, Microsoft and Invictus Games with McCann London
Microsoft has used the power of technology to create a new way for more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans to take part in the Invictus Games – not through playing sport, through playing music.
‘Stay In The Game’, Pringles and Grey London
Before the Metaverse, the cloud, the internet…players shared computer games using the sound of binary code loaded onto a system called the ZX Spectrum. To celebrate its 40th anniversary and tap into that gaming nostalgia, Grey London and Pringles wanted to remind the world that it is the go-to gaming snack brand.
‘Creativity. It’s What Makes Us’, V&A and adam&eveDDB
The two-minute film directed by Georgia Hudson tells the story of a mannequin encountering incredible art, design and performance inside the museum’s iconic South Kensington site; from fashion and jewellery, to photography and sculpture, it’s the boundless creativity within the museum walls that brings our hero to life.
‘#LastLonelyMenopause’, TENA and AMV BBDO
A powerful TV ad about the menopause that won Channel 4’s prestigious £1 million Diversity in Advertising Award, this spot uses the warm and honest relationship between a mother and her daughter to unflinchingly highlight some of the realities of the menopause in a way never seen before on British TV.
‘Deepfake’, Dove and Ogilvy
To launch its #DetoxYourFeed campaign, this powerful ad uses Deepfake technology to raise awareness of the harms of social media as part of Dove’s campaign to help teen girls help themselves – and to help their parents to support them.