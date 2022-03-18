Creative Salon Selects...
18 March 2022
This week’s work of the week features Ruby Wax giving mindfulness tips, a Glaswegian gender-fluid fashion designer selling a phone and, among other things, a hardware supplier spot overlaid with the song Dies Irae.
Dies Irae – Day of Wrath – describes the ‘Last Judgment’ of souls, where the saved will go to heaven and the unsaved cast into eternal flames of suffering.
The brands behind this week’s best campaigns are surely heading upwards.
‘The Real F*** Word Challenge’, Walkers & Comic Relief and VCCP London
Walkers has partnered with Comic Relief for Red Nose Day for the second year running to shine a light on how much Brits bottle up their true feelings.
With research showing that bottling up feelings and emotions is a contributing factor to low mental wellbeing, the social-first campaign launches with a series of films headed up by comedian, actress and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax.
‘Surf Like No Other’, White Claw Hard Seltzer and VCCP London
Another spot by VCCP London, this time for hard seltzer brand White Claw. The ad draws a neat parallel between an exhilarating surfing session and the refreshing, pure taste of the brand’s first full-flavoured line.
‘Galaxy S22 with Charles Jeffrey’, Samsung and Mother London
This series of six “fabulous fashion” spots are part of a partnership with the British Fashion Council and Samsung, and follow on from the recent ‘Samsung, but make it fashion’ film.
Brand collaborations were also the subject of our feature on why brands might buddy up (even when it might not at first glance make sense). You can read more here.
‘The Choice of Champions’, Screwfix and Chime360
This disruptive brand campaign focuses on the talent, skill, strength and dedication of real tradespeople, reframing them in a different light, banishing the outdated, stereotypical category codes usually associated with the construction industry.
‘Green Button Festival’, Tourism Ireland, Publicis.Poke
This week was St. Patrick’s Day, and if there was any sign that the spirit of globalisation was alive, it was this Tourism Ireland work by Publicis.Poke. The work involved world’s first music festival accessible through scannable digital billboards, and brought celebrators together from all over the globe.