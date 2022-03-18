This week’s work of the week features Ruby Wax giving mindfulness tips, a Glaswegian gender-fluid fashion designer selling a phone and, among other things, a hardware supplier spot overlaid with the song Dies Irae.

Dies Irae – Day of Wrath – describes the ‘Last Judgment’ of souls, where the saved will go to heaven and the unsaved cast into eternal flames of suffering.

The brands behind this week’s best campaigns are surely heading upwards.