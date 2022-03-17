white claw surf like no other

VCCP captures the surfing experience in White Claw work

Debut campaign supports the launch of new flavours from the hard seltzer brand

By Creative Salon

17 March 2022

White Claw Hard Seltzer, the hard seltzer brand, is launching its first full flavour offering - White Claw Surf. The launch is supported by a new campaign from VCCP, the first work from the agency since it won the global White Claw business in 2021.

The hero creative spot, Crafted, features professional surfboard shaper Ryan Harris, known for his work creating eco-friendly surfboards which have zero waste. In the spot we see Harris’s attention to detail in his craft, drawing parallels to the brand’s new, meticulously crafted flavours.

The integrated campaign, called “Surf Like No Other”, has been created in partnership with professional surfers Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones and Blair Conklin, and is directed by award-winning Director Jerry Ricciotti, known for his work on the HBO series Vice.

The campaign aims to convey the experience of surf like never before. The surfers proved that it is possible to surf anywhere, from snowy hills and sand dunes to fountains, canals, rivers and lakes around the U.S. The resulting Surf Tour series will be shared via the surfers’ social channels as well as the brand’s social channels starting this week.

John Shea, the chief marketing officer at White Claw U.S, said: “White Claw Surf is a breakthrough new idea that combines full flavors with sensational refreshment and the incredible sessionability expected from White Claw. It is our next exciting addition and something completely new and different in the world of seltzer.”

CREDITS

CREATIVE AGENCY

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Ray Del Savio

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Karen D’Souza

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Jose Prieto

SENIOR ART DIRECTOR: Kate Degen

COPYWRITER: Leah Douglas

GLOBAL CLIENT LEAD: Phillip Higham

GROUP ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jordan Wood

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Noelle Mulholland

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Jonny Shaw

SENIOR STRATEGIST: Alex Scott-Malden

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Matt Nowak

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Amanda Kahle

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Molly Ross

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: Breck Henson

SURF TOUR PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION COMPANY: More Big Days

DIRECTOR: Jerry Ricciotti

EDITOR: Ian McGee

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Scott Soens

ADDTL CINEMATOGRAPHY: Jordy Klein, Eliel Hindert

JR EDITOR: Shakhalil Benbow

ASSISTANT EDITOR: Avery Lawyer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Ben Kammerle, Tim Barker, Jerry Ricciotti

PRODUCER: Tim Barker

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER: Liz Hauser

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: More Big Days

POST PRODUCER: Ben Kammerle

COLOURIST: Jeff Sousa, Dungeon Beach

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: VACATIONS

SOUND ENGINEER: John McSwain

PHOTOGRAPHER: Bryan Soderlind, Jack Dawe

CRAFTED PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sanctuary

DIRECTOR: Elle Ginter

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Allison Anderson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Kristen Bedard-Johnson & Noah Thomason

LINE PRODUCER: Darrin Ball

EDITORIAL COMPANY: Cabin

EDITOR: Nina Sacharow

ASSISTANT. EDITOR: Katie Pehowski

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Adam Becht

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Sari Resnick

PRODUCER: Andrea Cantor

VFX/FINISHING COMPANY: Shape & Light

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Scott Boyajan

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Rob Trent

VFX PRODUCER: Jade Fuller

LEAD FLAME ARTIST: Aaron Neitz

FLAME ARTIST: Austin Lewis

COLOR COMPANY: Roving Pictures

COLORIST: Matthew Schwab

MUSIC: Human

COMPOSER: John Christopher Barnes

PRODUCTION: James Dean Wells, Kenzo Perron

MIX: Post Human

ENGINEER: Sloan Alexander

PRODUCTION: Rob Suchecki

