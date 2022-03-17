VCCP captures the surfing experience in White Claw work
Debut campaign supports the launch of new flavours from the hard seltzer brand
17 March 2022
White Claw Hard Seltzer, the hard seltzer brand, is launching its first full flavour offering - White Claw Surf. The launch is supported by a new campaign from VCCP, the first work from the agency since it won the global White Claw business in 2021.
The hero creative spot, Crafted, features professional surfboard shaper Ryan Harris, known for his work creating eco-friendly surfboards which have zero waste. In the spot we see Harris’s attention to detail in his craft, drawing parallels to the brand’s new, meticulously crafted flavours.
The integrated campaign, called “Surf Like No Other”, has been created in partnership with professional surfers Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones and Blair Conklin, and is directed by award-winning Director Jerry Ricciotti, known for his work on the HBO series Vice.
The campaign aims to convey the experience of surf like never before. The surfers proved that it is possible to surf anywhere, from snowy hills and sand dunes to fountains, canals, rivers and lakes around the U.S. The resulting Surf Tour series will be shared via the surfers’ social channels as well as the brand’s social channels starting this week.
John Shea, the chief marketing officer at White Claw U.S, said: “White Claw Surf is a breakthrough new idea that combines full flavors with sensational refreshment and the incredible sessionability expected from White Claw. It is our next exciting addition and something completely new and different in the world of seltzer.”
