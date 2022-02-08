VCCP champions change in Violife campaign

The integrated campaign launches with a 40” hero film, which showcases everyday foodie moments such as dining out, cooking at home and indulging at the cinema whilst introducing Violife’s ‘change’ meals. By presenting classic meals such as cheeseburgers and nachos, Violife switches out the word ‘cheese’ for ‘change’ in examples including the ‘Change’ Burger, Nachos N’ Change and ‘Changecake.’

The campaign was devised alongside Topcut-Modiano and Newton.

Rolling out on TV and BVoD, the media strategy delivers awareness and visibility for the brand as well as uses hyper targeting using shopping data to identify consumers who are in the market to nurture the consumer through the path to purchase. This is replicated in digital channels led by social where VCCP Media has targeted multiple audience segments including Vegans, Curious Foodies, Health Conscious, Environmentally Conscious to drive home the "Change Your Cheese, Change Your Planet" messaging.’

Thania Drakopoulou, global marketing manager of Violife, said: “Violife wants to show consumers that what we eat can make a significant positive impact on our planet by making the simple change from dairy cheese. With our award-winning range of vegan alternatives to cheese products, people will not have to miss out on any of the cheesy recipes they love. Finding the right balance and communicating how a plant-based, vegan option can find its place in every home, was not an easy task. Newton and Topcut created the most innovative concept and VCCP helped us identify the right ingredients in our media ‘recipe’, resulting in a great campaign that promotes the ease of turning every-day food into a delicious, dairy-free meal.’

Chris Stevens, business director at VCCP Media, added: “Collaborating with a global, market leading vegan brand like Violife to launch a campaign across many different touchpoints is this kind of work we love doing at VCCP Media. Thanks to innovative brands like Violife, enjoying a Vegan diet, or dipping your toe into dairy free products is now accessible for everyone, all whilst ensuring that no one has to sacrifice on taste or convenience when they choose climate-friendly options.”

Running from today for the rest of the year, the Violife "Change your Cheese" campaign will roll out across a wide mix of channels including TVC, VOD, print, social, YouTube and digital.

CAMPAIGN CREDITS

