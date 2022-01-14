Walkers declares itself Britain's Best Crisp in latest spot
The work, by VCCP, aims to strengthen love for the brand
14 January 2022
New work by VCCP London for Walkers is the first time the brand has brought its full range of snacks in one campaign.
“Britain’s Most Loved Crisps” comes after Walkers crisps were momentarily absent absent from UK supermarket shelves due to shortages and serves to remind the viewer of its central role as a snack-provider.
The campaign continues to showcase Walkers’ new brand purpose which sets out to bring levity and positivity to the nation illustrated with unique and inventive camera angles.
The multi-million pound campaign launches with a 30” hero film and demonstrates the different ways crisp fans tuck into their favourite Walkers products.
Fernando Kahane, senior marketing director for Walkers Snacks at PepsiCo, comments: “We realise how much the nation has missed their favourite crisps, and the launch of our new advert recognises this by celebrating the enjoyment that the Walkers portfolio provides.”
“Many of the nation’s favourite snacks are now widely available, and we are incredibly thankful to our retailer partners and shoppers for continually demonstrating their love for our brands. No matter how you enjoy your crisps, there really is a Walkers for everyone, and we’re so pleased that consumers can now get their hands on many of our SKUs that they know and love.”
Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London added: "We're really excited about this latest work for Walkers and the story it tells. From the opening of that iconic foil bag to the very last crumbs at the bottom of the bag and all the weird and wonderful ways we enjoy them in between. We're reminding the nation that we're still Britain’s most loved crisp.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Walkers | Love Crisps
CLIENT: Walkers
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Ross Neil
SENIOR CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Alison Stevens
SENIOR CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Liam Bushby
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Olivia Packshaw
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Thom Gilbrook
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Amirah Hajat
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ross Cameron
PLANNER: Alex Scott-Malden
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Edmund Thorn
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sally Archer
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD & Sips & Bites
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Curate Films
DIRECTOR: DreamJob
PRODUCER: Doochy Moult
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Nicci Power
EDITOR: Charlie Moreton
OFFLINE PRODUCER: Daniel Breheny
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Absolute Post
POST PRODUCER: Sally Heath
COLOURIST: Matt Turner
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: King Lear
SOUND ENGINEER - Ed Downham / Joe Wills
MUSIC COMPANY: Soho Music
MUSIC SUPERVISOR : Seb Whyte and Laura Harrison