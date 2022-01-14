Walkers declares itself Britain's Best Crisp in latest spot

The campaign continues to showcase Walkers’ new brand purpose which sets out to bring levity and positivity to the nation illustrated with unique and inventive camera angles.

The multi-million pound campaign launches with a 30” hero film and demonstrates the different ways crisp fans tuck into their favourite Walkers products.

Fernando Kahane, senior marketing director for Walkers Snacks at PepsiCo, comments: “We realise how much the nation has missed their favourite crisps, and the launch of our new advert recognises this by celebrating the enjoyment that the Walkers portfolio provides.”

“Many of the nation’s favourite snacks are now widely available, and we are incredibly thankful to our retailer partners and shoppers for continually demonstrating their love for our brands. No matter how you enjoy your crisps, there really is a Walkers for everyone, and we’re so pleased that consumers can now get their hands on many of our SKUs that they know and love.”

Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London added: "We're really excited about this latest work for Walkers and the story it tells. From the opening of that iconic foil bag to the very last crumbs at the bottom of the bag and all the weird and wonderful ways we enjoy them in between. We're reminding the nation that we're still Britain’s most loved crisp.”

