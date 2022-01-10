Domino’s brings back unexpected star in latest yodelling campaign

The TV ad opens with Betty sitting in her armchair at home, putting the yodel call out to her friends asking who fancies a Domino’s. We then see two of her friends respond who are in the middle of a game of bingo. They reply with a cheery 'Great call, Betty!’ which then kicks off other characters in the film yodelling their own orders such as a ‘Texas BBQ,’ ‘Vegi Supreme’ and ‘Mighty Meaty’.

The playful creative draws to a close with a man, mid chest wax, yodelling out that all delicious Domino’s pizza’s will be half price this January. His yodelling yelp is then interrupted by the two gamers from the first commercial, as his cries echo into their home. The final scene concludes with a classic Domino’s moment showing Betty and all her friends enjoying a Domino’s feast together and finishes with the voiceover declaring that Domino’s customers will receive 50 per cent off pizza when £30 or more is spent online.

The 30” film called was directed by Somesuch’s director, Sam Hibbard, who created all previous spots in the series.

Like the previous chapters, the campaign will continue to be audio-first and will also roll out across radio with a series of announcements to highlight the new deal. The radio ads make light of stereotypical dreary feelings of January felt by most following Christmas, and encourage people to view the month more positively, whilst highlighting the nationwide offer. ‘Dreaded January, cold, dark… Did we mention the cold? The only thing we’ve got to look forward to after all this “Januaryness” is, ugh, dreaded February.’ Wish it could be January for ever, January.’

Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino’s, said: “At Domino’s we’re proud our pizza is the meal of choice for crowd-pleasing moments between family and friends. We want to kick off 2022 in style whilst highlighting what our customers love about us– generous portions and fantastic value with market-leading prices and deals. Betty was the unexpected star of our first DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO ad, and we’re delighted to bring her back to the centre stage where she belongs!”

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “If ever there was a month that needed a bit of yodelling, it's January. So we thought, to jolly things up a bit, we'd revisit Betty from our first yodel ad, as she calls upon her rag-tag collection of mates. DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO!”

CREDITS

BRAND EXECUTIONS

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Daniel Glover James

GROUP HEAD OF PLANNING: Ellie Gauci

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis

TV PRODUCERS: Helen Brownlie, Georgia Tomi

SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Aymeric Gauvain

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Myles Cryan

ACCOUNT DIRECTORS: Jasper Wolley, Bella Johnston

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Natalina Robarts

ARTWORKER: LEE FOSTER

STUDIO MANAGER: Scott Mitchell

DIRECTOR: Sam Hibbard

PRODUCER:Lucy Gossage

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Somesuch

EDITOR: Ed Cheesman @ Final Cut

COLOURIST: James Bamford

POST HOUSE: The Mill

AUDIO: Jack Sedgwick @ King Lear

VCCP CX

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hazel Coleman

SENIOR PRODUCER: Matt Dunn

DESIGNER: Gabriella Doyle

DIGITAL DESIGNER: Claire Ashfield

DESIGNER: Martina Nedvídková