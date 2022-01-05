Cadbury challenges nation not to eat its Creme Eggs
The work, by VCCP, harks back to the classic 1980s 'How do you eat yours?’ strapline
05 January 2022
Cadbury’s and VCCP London have released an integrated campaign for the chocolate maker’s annual Cadbury Creme Egg Hunt.
The "How do you NOT eat yours" campaign is a playful spin on the classic Cadbury Creme Egg campaign from the ‘80s - "How do you eat yours?".
The creative focuses on the difficulties in resisting a Cadbury Creme Egg, even when they are chockfull of prizes.
The campaign launches with two 30” films directed by Jeff Low.
The first film, "Bath", sees a man running a relaxing bath, ready to soak and enjoy his Cadbury Creme Egg in peace, only to discover he’s picked up one of the winning eggs you can’t eat. He shares the discovery with his partner who pleads with him not to eat it as it’s worth a lot of money. The film draws to a comical end, and we’re left not knowing if he’s going to fight the temptation as his partner yells from outside the bathroom: "Don’t eat it!!".
The second film, "Bed", shows a Cadbury Creme Egg fan tucked up in bed, again ready to wind down for the evening and tuck into his winning egg. He’s then interrupted by his partner who devastatingly tells him that he can’t eat it. The film ends with the man enviously eyeing up his partner who’s enjoying her Creme Egg with a spoon, and concludes with the man disappointedly saying: "I want an egg, I want to eat an egg."
In order to claim a prize, recipients must show proof that they have resisted the urge to eat their Cadbury Creme Egg. There will be one hundred and forty six limited edition prize-winning Creme Eggs in circulation, all valued at different winning amounts, from £50 to £10,000.
The work also sees Cadbury Creme Egg reunite with comedian Matt Lucas who using radio advertising warns the nation to resist eating the winning eggs in the style of a public-service announcement broadcast.
Lyndsey Homer, brand manager at Cadbury, said: “Cadbury Creme Egg is one of the most iconic and well known products in the Cadbury portfolio. We wanted to create a campaign that both honoured the special heritage of the brand, whilst injecting some new energy into it. I’m so excited to see our campaign come to life, and can’t wait to see how fans, new and old, react to our cheeky campaign.”
Chris Birch, executive creative director at VCCP London, added: ‘Creme Eggs are a childhood classic and a British institution. So we were thrilled to create a new campaign which would bring new life to Creme Eggs, whilst paying homage to one of the most well known chocolate advertising campaigns of recent times. It's been fun flipping that campaign on its head. It's sticky work. We’ve eaten about 40 each. Hopefully people love the campaign like we do and maybe even find a winner. That they can’t eat, of course.’
