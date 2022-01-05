Cadbury challenges nation not to eat its Creme Eggs

The second film, "Bed", shows a Cadbury Creme Egg fan tucked up in bed, again ready to wind down for the evening and tuck into his winning egg. He’s then interrupted by his partner who devastatingly tells him that he can’t eat it. The film ends with the man enviously eyeing up his partner who’s enjoying her Creme Egg with a spoon, and concludes with the man disappointedly saying: "I want an egg, I want to eat an egg."

In order to claim a prize, recipients must show proof that they have resisted the urge to eat their Cadbury Creme Egg. There will be one hundred and forty six limited edition prize-winning Creme Eggs in circulation, all valued at different winning amounts, from £50 to £10,000.

The work also sees Cadbury Creme Egg reunite with comedian Matt Lucas who using radio advertising warns the nation to resist eating the winning eggs in the style of a public-service announcement broadcast.

Lyndsey Homer, brand manager at Cadbury, said: “Cadbury Creme Egg is one of the most iconic and well known products in the Cadbury portfolio. We wanted to create a campaign that both honoured the special heritage of the brand, whilst injecting some new energy into it. I’m so excited to see our campaign come to life, and can’t wait to see how fans, new and old, react to our cheeky campaign.”

Chris Birch, executive creative director at VCCP London, added: ‘Creme Eggs are a childhood classic and a British institution. So we were thrilled to create a new campaign which would bring new life to Creme Eggs, whilst paying homage to one of the most well known chocolate advertising campaigns of recent times. It's been fun flipping that campaign on its head. It's sticky work. We’ve eaten about 40 each. Hopefully people love the campaign like we do and maybe even find a winner. That they can’t eat, of course.’

CREDITS:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cadbury Creme Egg - How do you NOT eat yours

CLIENT: Cadbury UK

MARKETING DIRECTOR: David Clements

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Markéta Kristlová

BRAND MANAGER: Lyndsey Homer

BRAND EXECUTIVE: Mara Popa

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch and Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Angus Vine

CREATIVE TEAM: Stephen Cross and Simon Connor

RETAIL CREATIVE TEAM: Rose Pickles and Robbie Field

3D & ANIMATION LEAD: Jon Bancroft

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Robinson

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Rich Small

HEAD OF PLANNING: Sophie Kerbegian

PLANNER: Luke Alexander-Grose

SOCIAL & INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Aurelian Pakula

AGENCY TV PRODUCERS: Edmund Thorn & Rosie Good

AGENCY SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Sarah Fenn

AGENCY SENIOR DIGITAL PRODUCER: Luke Dougherty

AGENCY INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Biscuit Filmworks

MD / EXEC PRODUCER: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Samantha Chitty

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Matthew Emvin Taylor

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Gregg Shoulder

DIRECTOR: Jeff Low

PRODUCER: Kwok Yau

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Adam Oyejobi

EDITOR: Saam Hovida - Shift Post

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective

POST PRODUCER: Amie Kingsnorth

COLOURIST: Jason Wallis

FLAME: Amy Smith

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Strings and Tings

SOUND ENGINEER - Lawrence Kendrick

SOUND PRODUCER: Alina Miroshnichenko

PR: Golin

Social: owned: Elvis