‘Steps’ launch campaign for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 available on O2

To bring the campaign to life, O2 tapped into the increasing trend of throwback nostalgia by utilising the help of Steps to pay homage to retro features of the foldable phone. O2 surprised the public at The O2 arena with a flashmob style performance from Steps to demonstrate that the Galaxy Z Flip3 is the perfect mix of the noughties, with a 2022 upgrade.

The social films take O2 customers on a nostalgia-fuelled journey by highlighting the retro foldable nature of the Galaxy Z Flip3, as well as the new updated features such as its hands-free selfies and split screen.

The hero 60” social film was shot partially on the new Galaxy Z Flip3 model and opens with a lone dancer setting up his phone in The O2 as he gets ready to film a routine to Steps’ hit track “Deeper Shade of Blue”.

The song has been updated with a modern remix to continue the theme of the upgraded noughties vision. As his dance kicks off, the hero character is joined by additional dancers and even Bubl, O2’s lovable blue robot, can be seen dancing on a digital screen as the flashmob begins to build.

The film draws to a close with the hero strapline ‘The Noughties just got an upgrade. Get the iconic Galaxy Z Flip3 on O2.’

Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at O2, Virgin Mobile & Virgin Media O2, said: “We're so happy to have collaborated with Samsung to bring some iconic noughties ingredients together with a modern twist, to celebrate the Galaxy Z Flip3 phone on O2 and hopefully bring a bit of joy to January.”

Aurélien Pakula-Rayssac-Baures, associate creative director at VCCP London, added: “When we first had a chance to play with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, it took us straight back to the early noughties. When flip phones and pop dance moves were the norm. So, building on these nostalgic feelings and the current TikTok dance trend, it felt natural to create a surprise flashmob featuring the iconic band Steps to demonstrate the modernised features of Samsung's latest flip phone. Recording it all at the emblematic The O2 arena has been challenging in these Covid regulated times, but it's been an absolute joy for us and VCCP production company, Girl&Bear, to bring this idea to life in collaboration with Reuben Feels, Clockwise and Soho Music.”

The social first campaign is live from today and will run for 3 weeks across YouTube and supporting social platforms. Additional edits of the hero film have been created specifically to roll out across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok in the UK. Supporting this, the film will also feature on O2 and Samsung social channels and will be amplified by an influencer element. Influencer activity includes Steps’ owned channels as well as supporting content creator activity from TikTok creators Tega Alexander, Izzi de Rosa, Francesca Perks and dance choreographer Cruze Phlip.

