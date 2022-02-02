VCCP builds office in Roblox to immerse agency in gaming

Last year saw VCCP London launch The O2 in Fortnite Creative during the pandemic for music fans. This year VCCP Group is the first advertising network in the world to open its global virtual office doors in Roblox.

Roblox is a global gaming social platform where millions of people gather together every day to imagine, create, and share experiences with each other. In 2021 Roblox grew their community to nearly 50 million daily active users across 180 countries from 32.6 million in the previous year before, spending a total of 9.7 billion hours on the platform. As a platform, it has grown rapidly in the last several years with big brands such as Nike, Chipotle, Vans, The BBC, and Netflix all creating their worlds in the game.

VCCP X Roblox is a reimagining of VCCP’s network, inspired by its headquarters in London Victoria, Greencoat House. Spearheaded by the Innovation team at VCCP to educate colleagues across their eight global offices about the opportunities within gaming, in a new, fun way. It also encourages them to experiment and build prototype ideas for the agencies’ brands.

Alex Dalman, business director - Innovation at VCCP London, said: 'Gaming can be such an invisible world to non-gamers out there, especially for non-gamer marketers, so we really wanted to show the possibilities within creative games like Roblox for VCCP employees and our clients, and also have a bit of fun too whilst we are at it. The only way to appreciate the scale of what can be achieved for brands is to try it out for yourself - go have a play now!”

The building features five floors and includes mini-games as well as Easter egg collectibles and fun homages to some of VCCP’s clients from across its global network and key features including a Compare The Market, Meerkat enclosure and O2’s friendly blue robot, Bubl. There are NPCs (non-playable characters) inside including VCCP Founders Charles Vallance and Adrian Coleman alongside well-known and loved office staff from VCCP London; Milani from Office Support, Samson from IT and ECD Monty Verdi in the DJ Booth.

VCCP X Roblox was led by ACDs Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth alongside Alex Dalman, business director - Innovation and collaboratively produced through VCCP’s global content studio, Girl&Bear and Pro Roblox Builder, TrustMeImRussian.

Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth - ACDs at VCCP London added: ‘As gamers and creatives, we’re incredibly excited that this space is getting more attention. Roblox is just one of many virtual, vibrant communities with rich opportunities for new ideas and ways for brands to interact with audiences. We want to lead by example; VCCP X Roblox isn’t about talking a good game, it’s about putting ourselves in the game to help immerse colleagues and clients about the opportunities ahead. It’s also a ton of fun’.

Michael Sugden, CEO of VCCP Partnership, noted: “VCCP X Roblox is a fantastical version of our VCCP’s offices in London where no laws of gravity exist and our chance to work creatively isn’t disrupted by work from home constraints. We created a really accessible learning environment for our global network of staff to play in, get to know this amazing platform, and understand just how powerful it can be for our clients. Having an office in Roblox means we can meet, socialise, work in an exciting environment and even pitch.”

VCCP X Roblox soft-launched earlier this month to staff which enabled employees' parents, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons to see and experience where they worked.

To access VCCP in Roblox visit here.