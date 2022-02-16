O2 brings much needed simplicity to the holiday experience in new campaign
The work, by VCCP London, tells how O2 isn’t bringing back roaming charges
16 February 2022
O2 has launched “Roam Freely” — a new integrated marketing campaign designed to highlight how it is helping its customers holiday without the hassle of European roaming costs.
The work, by VCCP London, taps into rising consumer confidence as the travel industry braces for a comeback, with half of Brits planning two or more holidays in 2022.
The 30-second spot involves brand mascot Bubl jet setting across Europe, taking viewers on a hassle-free adventure. The film draws to a close with O2 spotlighting its commitment to its customers and heroes the strapline ‘The only major network that isn’t bringing back EU roaming charges for anyone. Up to 25GB’
The playful "Roam Freely" campaign is a follow up to the tactical "Odd One Out" campaign launched in January to celebrate Virgin Media O2’s announcement not to reintroduce roaming charges in the EU for its customers.
Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at O2, Virgin Mobile & Virgin Media O2 said: “Our ‘Roam Freely’ campaign is a playful reflection of Britain’s mood as the nation gets excited about the prospect of travelling again. More so than ever, after two Covid disrupted years for travel, we’re delighted to be able to give our customers that extra benefit to make their holidays even more special. We’re very proud to say that we’re the only major UK network not to reintroduce EU roaming charges and want to celebrate that our customers will be able to ‘Roam Freely’!”
David Masterman, creative director at VCCP London. added: “How much are we all looking forward to travelling again? Holidays are back and everyone’s favourite little blue robot, Bubl, has been on a joyous European tour. Our ‘Roam Freely’ campaign showcases that O2 is the only major network that won't fleece you with roaming charges.”
