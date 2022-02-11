VCCP creates idents for Cinch sponsorship of ITV's Starstuck

Covering sponsorship idents on both broadcast and catch up, as well as licensing, digital and social, the work will put a distinctly cinch mark on ITV’s new Saturday night format.

Hosted by Olly Murs, Starstruck sees ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent, team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons, including Freddie Mercury, Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie and Lady Gaga. The star-studded judging panel includes award winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and the UK’s leading soulstress and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.

The sponsorship idents, fronted by cinch’s much-loved ambassador Rylan, plays on the format of the Starstruck programme itself where people with extraordinary talents go head-to-head to not just nail, but absolutely cinch their performance. Aptly labelled as the ‘cinch off,’ the idents top and tail the ad breaks, featuring drivers in parked cars passionately belting out ballads, trying to ‘out-cinch’ each other as they put their behind-the-wheel singing voices to the test. The hero 10” ident features a middle-aged man, passionately singing his heart out to the iconic power ballad ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus, as two somewhat shocked passengers in the car next to him watch on. And to make sure a car journey’s favourite companion gets a look-in, there’s even a singing dog!

In addition to the idents, cinch's through-the-line approach to sponsorship includes an additional competition spot with a car valued at up to £30,000 as the prize, and a creator-led activation on the brand’s TikTok channel @cinchuk. Activity from TikTok creators includes Drag Race star Tia Kofi, TikTok icon David Larbi and musician Izzi De Rosa will bring the songs from cinch’s idents to life by cinching their own in-car performances.

Amy Townsend, senior marketing director at cinch, said: “We’re really excited to be working with ITV as the launch sponsor of Starstruck. The programme will celebrate the moments when the ordinary becomes extraordinary – or as we call 'cinching it.' This broadcast sponsorship is our biggest yet: activating across TV, TikTok and even giving one lucky viewer the chance to win a car from cinch, the biggest range of cars available to buy entirely online. VCCP has cinched it in realising our vision - it’s playful, memorable and relatable. We’ve all had our own superstar vocals moments in the car, and VCCP have cleverly managed to bring our sponsorship to life with a cinch off that reminds us of all our great in-car performances!”

The Starstruck sponsorship compliments cinch’s well-established roster of significant sports and entertainment partnerships including the ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board), Tottenham Hotspur, LTA, Northampton Saints and five Live Nation festivals.

Mark Orbine, executive creative director at VCCP, added: “We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a road trip sing-along with pals, unknowingly singing the words to your kids’ favourite soundtrack, or privately having a diva moment en route to work, there’s something to be said for belting out a performance from the front seat of your car. We’re determined to get the British public using the word ‘cinch’ and what better way to get a brilliant brand, which takes the faff out of purchasing a car, front of mind than with a prime-time TV spot. Release your inner popstar with cinch!”

