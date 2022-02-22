Amnesty and VCCP launch 'People Smuggling Ltd' campaign

The satirical promotional video is designed to give this ‘business’ a veneer of acceptability. ‘People Smuggling Ltd’ initially appears as a legitimate successful global business, but gradually reveals the exploitation at the heart of its model and the boom in business anticipated as the result of the Nationality & Borders Bill.

Backed by an upbeat, promotional soundtrack, the generic corporate film mixes fake corporate footage with hard hitting imagery depicting the harsh realities for those fleeing conflict and persecution. The corporate video draws to a close with a very clear change of tone, set to the eerie backdrop of waves lapping on shore, as Amnesty International UK enters the film to explain the severity of the Bill and the impact it will have on those seeking safety, finishing with a call to action and a reminder that ‘when we all act, humanity wins’.

Tom Davies, Refugee and Migrant Rights Campaign Manager at Amnesty International UK, said: "The Government’s case for the draconian measures in the ‘Nationality & Borders Bill’ is entirely false. Ministers claim the bill will stop people making dangerous journeys, combat people smugglers and save money - none of this is true. We want to urge the British public to seriously consider the impact this legislation will have on people seeking asylum and to take a stand by signing our online action, to pressure the government to rethink this harmful bill. VCCP London have worked with us to create a campaign under the guise of a faux company’s promotional video that will have mass reach in a format that’s uncomfortably impactful and encourages people to take action."

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, Executive Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: "Amnesty International continues to campaign against injustice and act as a voice for those who are most vulnerable. Being involved in such an important piece of work is so rewarding. It’s good for humanity and great for the soul. Our hope with this campaign is that it will encourage support from the public which drives action from the government to reconsider this potentially harmful bill. Let’s make sure humanity wins on this issue."

To support the campaign, media by VCCP Media has also been purchased in The Guardian in a fold out insert as Amnesty International UK calls for the British public to support this campaign.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: NATIONALITY & BORDERS BILL

CLIENT: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL UK

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXEC CREATIVE DIRECTORS: CHRIS BIRCH & JONATHAN PARKER

LEAD CREATIVE TEAM: ADAM ARBER & AUSTIN RICHARDS

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: GEN HOLE

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: BEN MALLINS

GROUP HEAD OF PLANNING: ANDREW PERKINS

SENIOR PLANNER: ANDY NICHOLLS

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: SIMON PLANT

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: MISH DENT

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: VCCP MEDIA (PRESS ONLY)

FOOTAGE RESEARCHERS: THE DIRECTORS STUDIO

EDITOR: JON FAIREY

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: FRAMESTORE

POST PRODUCER: SEMLEY WILKINSON & BEN STELL