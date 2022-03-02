Walkers, Doritos and easyJet holidays in ‘Win a Holiday Every Hour!’ partnership

The multi-million pound campaign launches with a 40” hero film, which opens with two friends in a car daydreaming about their next holiday as they’re stranded in a classically British downpour. One of the friends wishfully moans ‘We really need a holiday’ as he tucks into his packet of Walkers crisps. He is instantly catapulted straight into holiday mode and we see the friends crash land onto deck chairs, with mocktails in hand.

Enjoying the holiday sun, both can then be seen eyeing up the holiday buffet where they spy a couple of bags of Doritos. One bite of the Doritos tortilla chip by the other friend transports the duo into an LED-lit kayak, and then the dance-floor at a beach party. The playful ad concludes with a comical reprise moment when the stolen toiletries come spilling out of the friends' suitcases, much to their embarrassment.

Fernando Kahane, Walkers senior marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing together two of our biggest PepsiCo brands, with easyJet holidays. By giving Brits the chance to win a package holiday every hour, for 90 days, this is by far one of our biggest and most exciting on-pack promotions ever. Our hope is that the holiday campaign inspires wanderlust and spreads laughter with a light-hearted reminder of all the things we love doing with our family and friends - but only on holiday!”

Richard Sherwood, marketing director, easyJet holidays, added: “We only launched our easyJet holidays business in 2019, so joining together with Walkers and Doritos on this fantastic partnership as travel re-opens, is a real milestone for us. After the last two years we know there is a pent up demand for travel and that 2022 is going to see the long awaited return of our much missed getaways . There is a unique sense of joy and freedom which only holidays are able to deliver, and it is so exciting to offer these opportunities to holiday-deprived Brits in conjunction with two of the biggest crisp brands in the country.”

Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, added: "Does anyone else need a holiday or is it just me? And I’m not talking about some camping staycation, I’m talking about a real holiday! I’m really excited to be launching this advert for this tri-branded spot to promote a brilliant offer for Walkers and Doritos customers. Never has the nation needed a holiday more than it does right now, so we wanted to celebrate that positive feeling of escaping the everyday. To do this, we're bringing to life the odd little things that Brits find themselves doing once they've been unleashed abroad. But trying to remember all our funny little holiday behaviours is like being asked ‘what did you have for dinner on the second Tuesday in January two years ago?’ - it’s been that long. We hope our campaign gets everyone in the mood for the most hotly anticipated summer yet.”