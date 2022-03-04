Work of the Week: Risk

It might have been Del Boy’s catchphrase in the British sitcom Only Fools and Horses , but “He who dares wins” is usually credited to the founder of the SAS, Sir David Stirling.

Yet, this militaristic guiding principle is, in fact, of ancient origin, recorded in Ancient Greece by the Athenian soldier and historian Thucydides in the form of “luck favours the daring”.

In advertising, it is no secret that much of our language also stems from warfare. Campaigns, guerrilla marketing, even propaganda — advertising shares a lot of characteristics with the machinations of war.

With this in mind, it is not unreasonable to assume that lessons can be taken from one and placed neatly into the other.

In this week’s work, there was plenty of evidence of brands taking risks and doing things differently. From the opening of an Ikea store in London, to a technology company collaborating with a fashion house, or agencies changing their own logo to back a cause, the initiatives prove that even small dares can lead to big wins.

And with that said, check out this week’s best creative work.