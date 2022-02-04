Work of the Week: Friction

This week, the various works showcased on Creative Salon raise questions about how far brands should go when it comes to frictionless service – as in delivering an easy, hassle-free customer experience.

Mother’s first work for Trainline pokes fun at how dismal ordering train tickets can be: “I like complicated and expensive,” cries the protagonist of the film, while his hopeless partner attempts to coax him into going the simpler way.

Amazon’s Super Bowl campaign from Lucky Generals goes a step further by asking what life would be like if Alexa was telepathic.

The results are as expected, with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost getting into various situations where it’s best not to know what someone else is thinking.

So who is correct? Is being seamless the way to go in order to avoid complicated situations? Or, as the Alexa spot hints at, can it go too far and just end up creepy?

It seems that the dialogue around seamless experiences is changing. Some of the strategy chiefs we’ve been talking to recently say brands excel by delivering frictionless or memorable customer experiences but not both – the choice is between delivering an easy, hassle-free customer experience versus identifying areas within the customer journey where it is actively useful for the brand to be felt in some shape or form.

Of course, an element of this is advertising coming full circle, with rules of the physical – stand out, zig and zag, and the like – coming into play in the ever-evolving world of UX.

More on that in the coming weeks. For now take a look at some of this week’s latest work.