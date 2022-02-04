CREATIVE SALON SELECTION
Work of the Week: Layers
Every week, we celebrate the excellence in marketing creativity and look at the threads that are common to the very best work.
This time, it isn’t a certain trend or artistic flair that is worthy of a mention. Instead, the one word that springs to mind this week is layers – in all senses – and how these campaigns all enjoy a level of extra layering in different ways.
Of course, VCCP’s Roblox office is a homage to the incoming metaverse – a world, in part, forged by an extra layering of the physical world by augmented reality.
Then there are the behaviours we habituate through the layering of practice and repetition, as seen in Superdrug’s ‘Itty Titty’.
In terms of OOH, a unique way of revamping this medium is to add an extra layer in the form of another dimension, as Digitas UK did this week with its 3D billboard for the latest Batman film.
In New Commercial Art’s latest Halifax campaign, the agency helped illustrate the melting pot of a community, and the bank’s central role in it, by showcasing the various layers of interaction occurring outside of the Yorkshire branch.
And this week’s honorary mention is from Hermès, the scarf-maker – the quintessential extra layer of clothing needed at this time of year.
Read on to find out more about our members’ latest works.
Itty Titty
‘Itty Titty’, Superdrug and Grey London
Creative that aims to do good, plus smart thinking behind it, is always a great combination. This work by Grey London plays on the behavioural science of habit ‘stacking’, which encourages people to add a new behaviour to their daily schedule by stacking it on top of an existing habit – in this case, taking a contraceptive pill.
‘VCCP X Roblox’, VCCP
VCCP’s annual employee school photo took place in Roblox this year, after being delayed for two years due to the pandemic. What this new office space shows is a clear shift towards virtual worlds, with brands finding extra ways in which to interact with consumers.
‘It’s a People Thing “Bench”’, Halifax and New Commercial Arts
This spot reinforces the central, human aspect of banking in relation to a community. Part of an ongoing series, ‘It’s a People Thing’ shows how traditional banking may have a role that the latest technological competitors cannot.
Oreo x The Batman
‘The Batman’, Oreo and Digitas UK
Out of home can often be a drab affair, but when brands try something new, much better creative can follow.
This work for Oreo breaks the fourth wall, making it a much more noticeable piece of media.
‘Klaus Krammerz’, Hermès
Klaus Krammerz brings a dash of magic realism to Hermès’ latest animation, one that is better to watch yourself.