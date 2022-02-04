Work of the Week: Layers

Every week, we celebrate the excellence in marketing creativity and look at the threads that are common to the very best work.

This time, it isn’t a certain trend or artistic flair that is worthy of a mention. Instead, the one word that springs to mind this week is layers – in all senses – and how these campaigns all enjoy a level of extra layering in different ways.

Of course, VCCP’s Roblox office is a homage to the incoming metaverse – a world, in part, forged by an extra layering of the physical world by augmented reality.

Then there are the behaviours we habituate through the layering of practice and repetition, as seen in Superdrug’s ‘Itty Titty’.

In terms of OOH, a unique way of revamping this medium is to add an extra layer in the form of another dimension, as Digitas UK did this week with its 3D billboard for the latest Batman film.

In New Commercial Art’s latest Halifax campaign, the agency helped illustrate the melting pot of a community, and the bank’s central role in it, by showcasing the various layers of interaction occurring outside of the Yorkshire branch.

And this week’s honorary mention is from Hermès, the scarf-maker – the quintessential extra layer of clothing needed at this time of year.

Read on to find out more about our members’ latest works.