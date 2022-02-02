Digitas UK and Oreo take inspiration from the Dark Knight

For the next two weeks cities across the UK will be littered with Batman’s iconic Batarangs.

The OOH, for Oreo by Digitas, involves the Caped Crusader’s weapon slicing an Oreo cookie in two in full three-dimensional fashion.

The creative is advertising a limited run of packs featuring Oreo cookies embossed with the face of the Batman will be rolled out to UK stores as part of the campaign.

The 3D OOH activation is unique to the UK and will run across sites in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow until 14 February. The work forms part of a wider integrated campaign created for Oreo by Saatchi & Saatchi Düsseldorf running across multiple regions.

Rafael Espesani, OREO senior brand manager, said: “We wanted to create something that immediately lands our partnership with The Batman, by bringing the brands together in an original way. It is instantly recognisable and helps us drive cultural relevance and excitement, while making the OREO cookie look delicious and cool.”

Lazaros Nikiforidis, Digitas UK ECD, said: “Batman is only half the superhero without his many gadgets, all housed in his utility belt, and now there’s a tasty new addition he can have fun with in OREO cookies. What better way to announce an iconic partnership between two iconic brands than by freezing the moment and showing the impact of them coming together”?

Digitas UK collaborated with media agency Carat UK and production company MediaCo, as well as Elvis and Tin Man PR, on the project.

CREDITS

Executive creative director: Lazaros Nikiforidis

Creative team: Vik Kayno and James Egan

Designers: Roger De Alessandri and Dan Bale

Strategy Partner: James Whatley

Lead Strategist: Sharmin Rashed

Senior Account Manager: Louise Fox

Senior Project Manager: Ian Kaye