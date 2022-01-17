Digitas UK bets on positivity in belVita campaign

The 20” spot begins with a young woman at her office desk feeling frustrated until she picks up a BelVita soft bake and eats it, consequently putting a smile on her face and leading her to share a smiley made of Post-It notes on her office window. Her positive energy radiates through the rest of the ad as the ripple effect of the smiley travels to people in different scenarios.

The wider campaign will run on digital and social across Europe, with the main markets being the UK, France, Russia and Czech Republic. As part of the connected experience strategy, Digitas UK has created dynamic contextual video reminders, delivering empathy at scale with even more ways for people to keep their positivity up.

Digitas UK executive creative director, Laz Nikiforidis said: “BelVita pioneered the breakfast biscuit category, and that awareness of the BelVita brand has never gone away. This work aims to re-establish Belvita’s ownership of the category by bringing to life what can really happen when we choose to put a bit of positivity out in the world - and that all starts with BelVita.”

Melissa Stuart, BelVita MEU base & equity manager, Mondelez, added: “Working with Digitas, we wanted to inspire people by showing that with little choices you can make every day, you can make a big impact on those around you. With our ambition to lead the nutritious bakery category, focusing on how food choices impact our wellbeing, this new approach helps us create a real and meaningful connection with our audience by showing how BelVita brings you and helps you to spread Positive Energy within your world.”

