Digitas UK Taps Into Millennial Mixtape Nostalgia In New Oreo Campaign

The campaign ‘Press Play to Win’ uses a connected packaging experience integrated with digital and AI activations

09 August 2021

Oreo biscuit brand is launching its latest activation for the brand’s ‘Stay Playful’ proposition. Led by Digitas UK, ‘Press Play to Win’ uses a connected packaging experience integrated with digital and AI activations.

The work will break on August 9 in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics – Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The activation runs to the end of September in the Nordic markets, while media activity in the UK and Ireland is live until the end of October.

With every Oreo pack bought in-store, consumers are able to use AI technology to scan the Oreo logo on pack - giving them direct access to a digital experience that includes sharing online ‘mixtapes’ with friends, and the chance to win an Oreo cookie-filled replica cassette player or music prizes including headphones, speakers and a festival experience worth up to £2,000.

The aim of this activation is to play on the nostalgia surrounding mixtapes for millennials, and bring some playful, tasty yet analogue fun to music sharing in the digital world.

The work is inspired by the idea that letting go to music is the ultimate expression of universal playfulness. And there is no greater expression of playful music sharing than the crafting of a mixtape: from the hand-picked songs to the dedications and the stickers, the process of making a mixtape and sharing it with a loved one is personal and fun.

The creative idea came from Digitas’ creative department, and the website was built by Digitas’ technology arm.

Lazaros Nikiforidis, executive creative director at Digitas says: “We’ve created a connected experience that spans the physical and the digital, tapping into millennial nostalgia with seamless technology and an engaging experience. There is no greater expression of playful music sharing than the crafting of a mixtape: from the hand-picked songs to the dedications and the stickers, the process of making a mixtape and sharing it with a loved one is personal for millennials. We’re true believers that experience-led executions like this can drive engagement and emotional attachment, allowing us to reach audiences in exciting new ways.”

Rafael Espesani, senior brand manager, Oreo UK & Ireland at Mondelez International, adds: “Pressing play on a mixtape has been part of culture for as long as we can all remember, and bringing that bang up to date in a playful way that is relevant for consumers – and, of course, Oreo – is just great.”

