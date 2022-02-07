Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Star in Super Bowl Ad for Alexa

The spot begins with the couple playfully showing how they interact with Alexa at home by saying, “Alexa, it’s game day,” and “ask” everything from scheduling and setting reminders, to playing music.

The creative then takes a bizarre turn with the Alexa causing havoc by reading their minds.

The 'psychic' assistant then goes on to spill the beans that centre on the couple learning their better halves' less-than-supportive thoughts.

From bad morning breath to wanting to kill themselves to avoid going to a bad performance to kissing a hot co-star, the couple finally agree that it is probably best that Alexa cannot read their minds.

CREDITS

AGENCY: Lucky Generals

PRODUCTION: Production, Sound, Editing and Post Credits:

Production Company – Hungryman LA

Director – Wayne McClammy

Executive Producer - Mino Jarjoura

Producer - Rick Jarjoura

Editing – The Den Editorial

Editing Executive Producer - Jennifer Mersis

Offline Editor - Christjan Jordan / Pieter Viljoen

Post Production – Jamm Visual

Colourist - Ricky Gausis

VFX Supervisor – Jake Montgomery

Post Production Producer – Ashley Greyson

Sound Design – Beacon Street Studios

Sound Producer - Kate Vadnais

Sound Engineer - Rommel Molina