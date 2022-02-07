Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Star in Super Bowl Ad for Alexa
Created by Lucky Generals, the ad brings the celebrity couple together to look at how life would be if Alexa could read our minds
New work by the Lucky Generals for Amazon for the 2022 Super Bowl asks what life would be like if the digital assistant Alexa could read minds.
The work, which features celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, is a humorous take on various scenarios if Amazon's Alexa could actually read their minds — and inadvertently announce their private thoughts out loud.
The spot begins with the couple playfully showing how they interact with Alexa at home by saying, “Alexa, it’s game day,” and “ask” everything from scheduling and setting reminders, to playing music.
The creative then takes a bizarre turn with the Alexa causing havoc by reading their minds.
The 'psychic' assistant then goes on to spill the beans that centre on the couple learning their better halves' less-than-supportive thoughts.
From bad morning breath to wanting to kill themselves to avoid going to a bad performance to kissing a hot co-star, the couple finally agree that it is probably best that Alexa cannot read their minds.
CREDITS
AGENCY: Lucky Generals
PRODUCTION: Production, Sound, Editing and Post Credits:
Production Company – Hungryman LA
Director – Wayne McClammy
Executive Producer - Mino Jarjoura
Producer - Rick Jarjoura
Editing – The Den Editorial
Editing Executive Producer - Jennifer Mersis
Offline Editor - Christjan Jordan / Pieter Viljoen
Post Production – Jamm Visual
Colourist - Ricky Gausis
VFX Supervisor – Jake Montgomery
Post Production Producer – Ashley Greyson
Sound Design – Beacon Street Studios
Sound Producer - Kate Vadnais
Sound Engineer - Rommel Molina