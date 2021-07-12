Lucky Timing : An Excerpt From Andy Nairn's Book 'Go Luck Yourself'

Lucky Timing

It’s a cliché to say that “timing is everything”. Most famously, comedians swear by this maxim. So do politicians, investors, sports stars, musicians, chefs, soldiers, historians, actors and lovers. In the business world, it’s also held up as one of the great truths – frequently given as an explanation for the success of companies as diverse as Ford and Microsoft. But despite all this, it’s often overlooked as a potential source of advantage.

Daniel H. Pink explores this paradox in his excellent book on the science of timing: ‘When’. He explains that although seizing the moment is seen as important, it’s usually left to “a steamy bog of intuition and guesswork”.

Instead, he suggests using evidence-based phenomena like the Fresh Start Effect.

This is the finding that we’re more likely to achieve goals set at the start of a new time period. It’s part of a broader dynamic, whereby we’re highly influenced by beginnings. Pink discusses all this in relationship to human behaviour – for instance, how we act at New Year or the start of the week – but I think it has great application to brands too.

Most obviously, this effect is relevant to start-ups. When brands launch, they have an opportunity to present themselves as a new dawn. “The future’s bright, the future’s Orange” is one of the best expressions of this kind. But of course, most brands aren’t youngsters. Instead, they’re experiencing growing pains, a mid-life slump or even a geriatric decline.

These companies can’t change their chronological age but they can re-set their clock by presenting themselves as part of a new era. To do this though, they need to appreciate the possibility in the first place (otherwise it will slip by in the night) and have a right to claim the moment (otherwise, it will just feel like jumping on a trend).

For most organisations, this requires a change of mindset. Instead of thinking of time as something that simply happens to our brands, we should see it as another under-exploited asset: why does this moment belong to us?

Funnily enough, Pink’s book was published at the start of 2018, which turned out to be great timing for me, as I was working on a tricky brief for the Co-op.

The Co-op is an extraordinary organisation. It was founded in the Northern mill town of Rochdale in 1844, as a way of helping communities to help themselves. It was the first co-operative society in the world and remains owned by its members to this day, generating millions of pounds for local causes.

Over the years, it’s grown to span everything from food retail (it has Britain’s biggest network of shops) to funeralcare (again, it’s the UK’s market leader). It even sponsors its own schools, has an online pharmacy, sells insurance and so on. It had recently overcome a financial crisis, and the new management team were looking for a fresh start.

The top two marketers, Matt Atkinson and Ali Jones, explained that the organisation had previously focused on the individual business units. As a result, people didn’t really know what the Co-op itself stood for any more, beyond it being an ‘ethical retailer’. Terms like mutuality and reciprocity didn’t help.

So our brief was to articulate a singular Co-op vision that could stretch right across the Group: they were at pains to say that this was a massive organisational task, rather than an ad brief (although that might come later). I shuffled in my seat, as I wondered how the hell to reconcile food and funerals, let alone all the other stuff.

In the end, the breakthrough came from some comments Matt and Ali made about capturing the zeitgeist. Instead of getting lost in the detail of the business, they were evangelical (as many people at the Co-op are) about the bigger challenges in today’s society: issues like sustainability, community wellbeing, food poverty and the skills gap. They rightly argued that none of these problems could be tackled without different parties working together and talked about creating a sense that we were entering a new era, where co-operation would be key.