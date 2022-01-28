Work Of The Week

If there’s one thing connecting some of the campaigns this week, it’s that we’re deep within a period of change and that behaviours that were nascent not long ago, are now normalised.

Indeed, a spirit of change is, without doubt, apparent in this week’s work, partly explained by new consumer behaviours compounded by events such as the pandemic.

Take Droga5’s ‘Prom’ for the e-commerce giant Amazon. The spot is a poignant ode to the power of technology to bring joy, but one which also reveals the ever-increasing ability for people of all ages to interact with technology.

The spot hits many notes. Not only does it show us how these technologies have become more accessible to all, it also reveals the added benefits they bring to ageing societies as seen in the west.

A relationship of reliance between man and technology then, has emerged. You only need to look at the success of streaming services to see what the world tends to spend its time doing today.

Despite being late to the streaming game, for example, Disney+ has amassed hundreds of millions of users and made billions in revenue since its launch in November 2019.

The appetite for change is great, and shows no signs of abating.

That said, take a look at some of the work this week and see the spirit of change for yourself.