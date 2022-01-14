Work of the Week

When the former Conservative prime minister Harold Macmillan was once asked what the most troubling problem of his Prime Ministership was, he replied, “Events, my dear boy, events”.

Unsurprisingly, this article isn’t about the events of Macmillan’s six-year premiership, but if there is one thing we can take from this famous quote is that, when talking of events, it is unlikely that the last prime minister to be born in the Victorian era was speaking of the birthday kind.

This week is of course the third (or is it fourth?) act of ‘Partygate’ — the ongoing saga of leaks detailing parties at Number 10 Downing Street during the various peaks and troughs of lockdown. Indeed, just last night the Telegraph rep orted two more parties occurring at the house of Boris Johnson, on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral (wherein the Queen had to sit alone) no less.

This week’s work is fortunately less hypocritical than the goings on of Number 10, with much of the work not only staying true to their respective brand messaging but also understanding the wider contexts we all live in. Read on to see some of our members' finest work this week.