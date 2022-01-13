The RAF Showcases Thrills of Air and Space Operations In New Film

The film opens with a radar screen and operative considering what a non-responding plane is when it appears in skies. It could be a technical issue, a security issue or something for the government to respond to. Or it could be a passenger plane with communications issues. The weight and scope of the decision opens out as the sixty second film, and asks if viewers have what it takes to make such an important decision.

The spot, directed by David Dearlove, creative director at Engine Creative, shines a light on the ever-changing decisions of those who work in RAF Air and Space Operations. It will run on RAF Recruitment online channels from January 11.

Flight Lieutenant Simon Williams said: “The RAF Air Operations Specialist Recruitment Team collaborated very closely with Engine Creative throughout a turbulent period caused by the Coronavirus pandemic to delivery an Air and Space Operations video focussing on the profession’s prime responsibility – the defence of UK airspace. In the face of numerous hurdles, with masses of positivity, we have created a fantastic video promoting some of the incredibly exciting opportunities we have within the profession to a wide audience. Engine Creative has delivered a high-quality product that will undoubtedly inspire current and future audiences, and highlights the critical role that the Air and Space Operations profession and the RAF play in the security of the nation.”

Chris Ringsell, creative director at Engine added: “This atmospheric spot shows potential recruits that a cool head and quick thinking is crucial to a role in RAF Air and Space Operations. Seeing the thought process of every potential eventuality play out on screen gives us a tense and visceral experience of what goes through the mind of the protagonist and asks potential recruits if they have what it takes.”

CREDITS

Head of Film - Melody Sylvester

Executive Producer - Hayley Denning

Creative Director - Chris Ringsell

Creative - David Dearlove

Head of Strategy - Matt Rhodes

Planner - Alpesh Patel

Account Management - Olivia Conroy

Agency Producer - Max Thomas

Director/ Production Company - David Dearlove / Engine Film

Producer - Max Thomas at Engine Film

Editor - Sam Hopkins at Engine Film

Colourist - Toby Tomkins at Cheat

Sound - Factory

Sound Design - Phil Bolland at Factory

VFX - David Clifton

DoP - David Bird at Lux Artists