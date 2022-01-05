Engine Creative and Anchor Butter urge the nation to "Butter the Food. Butter the Mood"
The humorous work will see a series of TV, digital, social, print and radio executions
05 January 2022
Engine Creative has released a campaign showing the versatility of Anchor Butter.
The creative, "Butter the Food. Butter the Mood", sees the product take centre stage in a scene focused on a a local food truck.
The work then shows various people, from individuals to families, and from every generation, tucking into Anchor-buttered food.
The TV and digital campaign is accompanied by humorous radio ads, as well as outdoor executions that use visual puns – using a combination of buttered food and black and white imagery – to raise a smile.
Rebecca Alicia Allen, senior brand manager at Anchor, said: “With this campaign, we don’t tell you how you’ll feel if you tuck into Anchor, we make you feel it. The memorable characters and unpredictable moments bring to life the good mood you get from eating Anchor butter in an entertaining and distinctive way.”
Steve Hawthorne, creative director from Engine Creative, added: “Our aim was to create a campaign that butters the mood of people seeing and hearing it as much as a big dollop of Anchor does for people tasting it. Thanks to an incredible effort from a team of absolute superstars I believe we’ve achieved that. And the whole process was a joy to be a part of, from the first bite to the final morsel."
CREDITS
Chief Creative Officer: Billy Faithfull
Creative Director: Steve Hawthorne
Creative: Ollie Agius & Pete Ioulianou
Head of Film: Melody Sylvester
Head of Strategy: Liz Baines
Senior Strategist: Kath Morris
Account Management: Rich Williams, Megan Seaby, Madison Bolton
Executive Producer: Bradley Woodus
Producer: Zoe Lynch
Project Manager: Sophie Richaume
Photographer: Joe Giacomet
Production Company: Blink Ink
Director: Joseph Mann
Producer: Josh Smith
Executive Producer: Bart Yates
Editor: Max Windows – Stitch
Post Production: Free Folk
Sound Design: Tony Rapaccioli – Wave
DoP: Alex Barber
Media planning / Buying: Carat