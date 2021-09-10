Engine Creative Gets The Moon To The Earth For Sky Zero
Sky is inspiring audiences to make planet-saving choices for its new Sky Zero brand, and its associated pledge to be net zero carbon by 2030
10 September 2021
At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second animated film called ‘The Day The Moon Came To Earth’, which is inspired by the Overview Effect – a term to describe the profound experience astronauts have when they see the earth from space for the first time.
The campaign, created by Engine Creative, showcases our beautiful planet from the perspective of the moon visiting for the very first time. The idea is to remind us how truly magnificent the Earth is from this fresh perspective and thereby renew our enthusiasm for making small changes which will contribute to slowing the earth’s temperature rise. And at the same time raising awareness of Sky’s own pledge to achieve net zero carbon by 2030.
As a founding member of AdGreen, the initiative aiming to reduce the impact of the advertising sector, Sky ensured the film was created in full 3D/CG animation using low emission tech and carbon off-setting so as to be a fully net zero carbon production. A marathon 20-week animation schedule included concept art, layouts, character design, modelling, lighting, animation and painstaking water simulation across multiple landscapes. All of which had to be as awe-inspiring as the real thing.
Jodie Alliss, head of environment campaigns at Sky Zero, said: “The Moon has watched over Earth since before time began. We thought there was no better character to visit our home and remind us of the wonder it holds. But also, to highlight the uncomfortable truth that climate change is having a devastating impact on the things we love. Fortunately, we still have the opportunity to save it and, here at Sky, we want to inspire people to join us on our net zero carbon journey”.
Leon Jaume, executive creative director at Engine Creative, said: “The rage and despair at the effects of climate change are understandable, but they are not enough. To effect positive change, we instead chose the motivation of hope. We wanted to remind ourselves we live somewhere wonderful that can still be saved. And to see ourselves through fresh eyes. So, we turned to our long-term neighbour, the Moon, and imagined how she might respond to seeing Earth up close for the very first time.”
The film breaks on linear TV on September 10 in the UK, Italy, Germany, Ireland and Austria with activity also appearing on OOH, in print and on social media.
Sky Zero is the overarching brand for all the activity Sky undertakes to help reduce the effects of climate change, from its own corporate commitments, its partnerships with WWF and COP26, as well as the programming it makes to raise awareness of environmental issues.
Earlier this week Sky announced it has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to host the world’s first net zero carbon football game at an elite level.
The September 19 fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea is supported by COP26 and the Premier League, and will be branded #GameZero, with the ambition of being net zero carbon. This is achieved when emissions are reduced as much as possible, with the remainder offset through natural projects that remove emissions from the atmosphere.
Sky, Tottenham Hotspur and the UK Government want the game to raise awareness of the threat of climate change and inspire football fans to make simple changes that will help reduce their carbon footprint.
CREDITS
Executive Creative Director: Leon Jaume
Senior Creatives: Pete Ioulianou, Ollie Agius
Head of Film: Melody Sylvester
Agency Producer: Melody Sylvester, Elena Sanz
Strategy Director: Georgina Murray-Burton
Business Director: Rich Williams
Account Director: Owen Keating
Account Manager: Tom Butler
Project Director: Louise Watts
Production Company: Partizan Studio
Director: Pete Candeland, Partizan Studio
Executive Producer: Duncan Gaman & Jenny Beckett, Partizan Studio
Producer: Janet Smith, Partizan Studio
Production Manager: Theo Cassels, Partizan Studio
Image researcher / layout: Eugenie Scrase, Partizan Studio & Natalia Risheq, Crew
Concept Artist: Daniel Cacoult, Crew
Concept Artist, Character design: Lukasz Pazera, Crew
Character Design: (Julien Renoult) Leeroy Vanilla, Crew
Concept Artist, Storyboards: Kristian Antonelli, Crew
Look of Picture Concept: Michael Kutsche, Crew
Editor: Brian Raess, Sky0
VFX supervisor: Antoine Moulineau, Light VFX
Animation Production: LIGHT VFX
Executive Producer: Guillaume Raffi, LIGHT VFX
Art Director: Aurelien Ronceray, LIGHT VFX
CG Supervisor: Raphaël Bot-Gartner, LIGHT VFX
Creature Supervisor: Duc Nguyen, LIGHT VFX
Asset supervisor: Tom Bryant, LIGHT VFX
FX Supervisor: Fabian Nowak, LIGHT VFX
Compositing Supervisor: Oliver Johnstone, LIGHT VFX
Rigging Supervisor: Cyril Gibaud, LIGHT VFX
Lead CG Generalist: Landry de Oliveira & Harry Bardak
Concept Artist / Matte Painter: Lukasz Pazera & Carl Edlund
Lighting TD: Marie Fichet, Éloise Bouvarel & Bruno Hajnal
Senior FX TD: Steven Dupuy, Charles Guerton & Tom Freitag
Creature FX TD: Yann Landry
Creature and Groom Artist: Chloé Roberts
CG Generalist: Florian Longuet, Louise Harel, Steve Bell, Craig Reid, Daniel Conner, Thomas Goldsworthy, Lauren McLaughlin
Animation supervisor: Landouzy Florian, LIGHT VFX
Lead Animator: Thibaut Gouilloux, LIGHT VFX
Animator: Léo Recoche, Sydney Padua, Rik Goddard, LIGHT VFX
Rigger: Eléonore Epiney, Mickaël Garcia, Guillaume Vezzoli
Compositor: Chloé Chaucheprat, Tomasz Liksza, Naomi Butler, LIGHT VFX
Producer: Lucy Teire, Alona Carballo, LIGHT VFX
Post Production: Engine Film - James McClean, Editor
Post Production: Framestore - Steffan Perry, colorist & Chris Anthony, Senior colour producer
Sound Design: Jack Sedgwick, sound engineer, Wave