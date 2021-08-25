Engine Creative releases audio stories for kids for Churchill

Written by kids author Sue Pickford and narrated by Giovanna Fletcher, the new series includes special guests including Emma Willis and Angelica Bell.

The series is designed to keep children, who can be one of the biggest distractions for parents on the road, occupied. This series of short audio books includes mindfulness at the heart of each story. With five new adventures for Churchie, the newest ‘Little Chapters of Chill’ series has been written to encourage children aged 4-7years old to reconnect with the outside world following a long lockdown period.

Kirsty Hoad, Head of Marketing at Churchill says, “Following the success of the first series of ‘Little Chapters of Chill’, we knew we wanted to use the platform again this year, but to update it with stories that children can not only relate to but find a sense of escapism with. With the return back to schools imminent, the second series is really timely and hopefully will help smooth the transition back to ‘normal’ life for children – and make it as stress free for parents as possible.”

Richard Nott, Creative Director for Churchill at Engine Creative, says - “As a dad to two young girls, it's been especially rewarding to return for volume two of Little Chapters of Chill. The stories have been designed with those long car journeys in mind. And my own family will definitely be hitting the play button next time we hit the road.”

Little Chapters of Chill - Part 2, are available to listen to for free from the 25th August 2021 on the Churchill website and all major streaming services: https://www.churchill.com/chapters-of-chill.

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Billy Faithfull

Creative Director: Richard Nott & David Dearlove

Art Director: Gabriella Kohli

Copywriter: Nick Coates

Account Management: Louise Hayward, Chris Moger, Gabriella Ghigi

Project Director: Sophie Richaume

Strategy Director: Duncan McLauchlan, Georgina Murray-Burton

Senior Strategist: David Blackett, Gemma Glover, Katherine Morris

Designers: Marina Suprunova, Brandon Falconer, Jamie Thodesen, Jesal Varsani, Paul Kennerley, Matt Fenn

Production Company: Listen

Executive Producer: Suzy Grant

Producer: Madeleine Hickish

Commercial Director: Josh Adley

Account Executive: Jessica Lipkin

Sound Engineer: Jonathan Last