Engine Creative releases audio stories for kids for Churchill
25 August 2021
Written by kids author Sue Pickford and narrated by Giovanna Fletcher, the new series includes special guests including Emma Willis and Angelica Bell.
The series is designed to keep children, who can be one of the biggest distractions for parents on the road, occupied. This series of short audio books includes mindfulness at the heart of each story. With five new adventures for Churchie, the newest ‘Little Chapters of Chill’ series has been written to encourage children aged 4-7years old to reconnect with the outside world following a long lockdown period.
Kirsty Hoad, Head of Marketing at Churchill says, “Following the success of the first series of ‘Little Chapters of Chill’, we knew we wanted to use the platform again this year, but to update it with stories that children can not only relate to but find a sense of escapism with. With the return back to schools imminent, the second series is really timely and hopefully will help smooth the transition back to ‘normal’ life for children – and make it as stress free for parents as possible.”
Richard Nott, Creative Director for Churchill at Engine Creative, says - “As a dad to two young girls, it's been especially rewarding to return for volume two of Little Chapters of Chill. The stories have been designed with those long car journeys in mind. And my own family will definitely be hitting the play button next time we hit the road.”
Little Chapters of Chill - Part 2, are available to listen to for free from the 25th August 2021 on the Churchill website and all major streaming services: https://www.churchill.com/chapters-of-chill.
CREDITS
Chief Creative Officer: Billy Faithfull
Creative Director: Richard Nott & David Dearlove
Art Director: Gabriella Kohli
Copywriter: Nick Coates
Account Management: Louise Hayward, Chris Moger, Gabriella Ghigi
Project Director: Sophie Richaume
Strategy Director: Duncan McLauchlan, Georgina Murray-Burton
Senior Strategist: David Blackett, Gemma Glover, Katherine Morris
Designers: Marina Suprunova, Brandon Falconer, Jamie Thodesen, Jesal Varsani, Paul Kennerley, Matt Fenn
Production Company: Listen
Executive Producer: Suzy Grant
Producer: Madeleine Hickish
Commercial Director: Josh Adley
Account Executive: Jessica Lipkin
Sound Engineer: Jonathan Last