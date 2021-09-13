Engine Creative unveils latest Ant and Dec spot
Santander taps into ‘Antandec’ absurdity to highlight its sensible solutions to some household banking woes
13 September 2021
The ‘Origami Bills’, created by Engine Creative, continues the theme of the Effie Award-winning Bank of Antandec campaign, first launched in 2019.
The spot shows Ant and Dec deciding the best way to help their banking customers is by getting an Origami master to fold bills into works of art.
The ad then juxtaposes this with its 123 current accounts, which gives customers cashback every month and helps in an actual way.
Dan Sherwood, Director of Marketing at Santander, said: “Seasoned banking CEOs, Ant and Dec are back on our screens, this time attempting to make customers feel better about household bills – by turning them into origami works of art. But while they pursue pieces of folded paper, we’re already helping customers feel better about their bills by giving cashback each and every month with our 123 current accounts."
The campaign was directed by Declan Lowney at Merman. Carat has planned the media, which rolls out on TV, cinema, radio, DOOH, social and digital from September 12th.
