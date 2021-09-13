Engine Creative unveils latest Ant and Dec spot

The ad then juxtaposes this with its 123 current accounts, which gives customers cashback every month and helps in an actual way.

Dan Sherwood, Director of Marketing at Santander, said: “Seasoned banking CEOs, Ant and Dec are back on our screens, this time attempting to make customers feel better about household bills – by turning them into origami works of art. But while they pursue pieces of folded paper, we’re already helping customers feel better about their bills by giving cashback each and every month with our 123 current accounts."

The campaign was directed by Declan Lowney at Merman. Carat has planned the media, which rolls out on TV, cinema, radio, DOOH, social and digital from September 12th.

CREDITS:

Chief Creative Officer: Billy Faithfull

Creative Director: Jo Moore

Account Management: Nick Pawlak, Marianne Roberts, Tom Butler, Shannel Darko

Strategy Director: Nicola Dyball

Agency Producer: Victoria Doran

Assistant Producer: Henry Davies

Photographer: Kelvin Murray

Project Management: Chelsea Chapman

Director/ Production Co: Declan Lowney / Merman

Producer: Simon Monhemius

Production Management: Harriet Staples

DOP: Simon Richards

Editor: Leo King & Jack Singer / Stitch

Production Design: Damien Creagh

2D: Tim Gaydon, Krispy Cornwell

AFX: Johannes Gustafsson

Colourist: James Bamford / The Mill

Post production: Creative Outpost

Sound Design: Dave Robinson

Stills and motion production company: CRXSS Agency

Stills and motion producer: John Cross

Media planning/buying: Carat