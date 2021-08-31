Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby stars in Xero campaign by Engine Creative

The 30-second TV spot features Rhys Darby comparing running a business to climbing a mountain, which then turns into an active volcano with burning lava. He dodges the volcano and emerges unscathed with a mobile phone displaying the Xero smartphone app, showing how it is easier to manage business finances when you have Xero accounting software. Rhys is then seen whizzing down a mountain, on a bicycle that transforms into a time-travelling motorbike, all the while keeping a grip on his business finances.

The radio spot sees Rhys talking about how completing a VAT return online with Xero will feel less like treading water surrounded by grumpy seals and more like relaxing while bathing in a rainforest surrounded by birds of paradise.

John Coldicutt, Xero Marketing Director, UK & EMEA said: "Many small businesses will be finding ways they can not only survive, but also thrive in the coming months. These businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, so post-pandemic recovery will depend on it. Using Xero to take control, and master the inner workings of their business will be crucial to this, which is why the Healthy Business proposition created with ENGINE is such a perfect fit for our brand."

CREDITS

