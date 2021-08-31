Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby stars in Xero campaign by Engine Creative
Small business platform Xero campaign features Rhys Darby
31 August 2021
Xero, the global small business platform, is reminding small firms about keeping their business on track and how its products can help them to control and master their finances online, with the second instalment of its campaign featuring Flight of the Conchords’ comedian Rhys Darby.
The campaign, created by Engine Creative, breaks across TV, radio and OOH. The strategy follows on from the initial campaign, built on the insight that accounting and bookkeeping is at the heart of any business, and crucially important to have control over if you want a healthy business, reflecting the concept that ‘healthy business is beautiful business’.
The 30-second TV spot features Rhys Darby comparing running a business to climbing a mountain, which then turns into an active volcano with burning lava. He dodges the volcano and emerges unscathed with a mobile phone displaying the Xero smartphone app, showing how it is easier to manage business finances when you have Xero accounting software. Rhys is then seen whizzing down a mountain, on a bicycle that transforms into a time-travelling motorbike, all the while keeping a grip on his business finances.
The radio spot sees Rhys talking about how completing a VAT return online with Xero will feel less like treading water surrounded by grumpy seals and more like relaxing while bathing in a rainforest surrounded by birds of paradise.
John Coldicutt, Xero Marketing Director, UK & EMEA said: "Many small businesses will be finding ways they can not only survive, but also thrive in the coming months. These businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, so post-pandemic recovery will depend on it. Using Xero to take control, and master the inner workings of their business will be crucial to this, which is why the Healthy Business proposition created with ENGINE is such a perfect fit for our brand."
CREDITS
Executive Creative Director Billy Faithfull
Creative Director Steve Hawthorne
Creative Jack Tibbs
Creative Michael Arthey
Design Paul Kennelly, James Blakeborough, Matt Fenn, Chief Design Officer
Account Management Louise Hayward, Client MD, Eve Bui, Business Director, Dom Kocur, Account Manager
Agency Producer Bradley Woodus, Production Director, Henry Davies, Assistant Producer
Project Management Austin Vernon, Integrated Project Director, Liz Boothby, Integrated Project Director
Strategy Gen Kobayashi, Chief Strategy Officer, Nicola Dyball, Strategy Director, Alpesh Patel, Senior Strategist
Director/ Production Co, Benji Weinstein / Smuggler
Producer Barty Dearden
Editor Aaron Dark @ Saints Editorial
Post Production Untold Studios
Sound Design Tony Rapaccioli @ Wave
VFX - Executive Creative Director Neil Davies
Executive Post Producer Ian Berry
Post Producer Ellie Joseph
Post Production Assistant Jordan Malonga
VFX Supervisor Alex Gabucci
VFX Lead Sebastian Caldwell
VFX Artists Cindy Libbrecht, Clara Malleviale, David Ince, Florent Sanglard, Greta Kossowska, Lee Matthews, Luke Massingberd, Marcel Ruegenberg
Grade George Kyriacou @ Black Kite Studios
DoP John Toon
Talent Consultant Melsie Bourne @ The Bourne Consultancy