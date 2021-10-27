The Originality Crisis And What You Can Do About It

So perhaps being “right” is only half the answer. What is equally as important is spotting the original and embracing the unfamiliar.

Because creativity isn’t just about coming up with ideas, it’s about spotting them. Spotting them when they come tumbling out of your wandering mind. Or when the universe decides to collide two seemingly unrelated ideas that somehow just work.

Originality won’t come with 30 strategy slides before the big reveal. It is a timid beast, popping its head out of its burrow for the briefest of moments. Hesitate, wait for proof or affirmation from the room, and it slips out of your hands like a greasy eel.

Original ideas are flawed, feeble creatures. You can knock them over with a breath. Even the slightest, inconsequential rational argument to the contrary and they head for the canvas, like so much Deontay Wilder. Which is why committees are better at killing ideas than creating them.

If you’re on the receiving end of ideas, it’s your job to be a champion of originality, to spot potential when all around you run from it. A couple of years ago I passed a young creative team on the stairwell. How's that tricky Santander brief, I asked. “Well, we did have this thought that Santander sounds a bit like Ant & Dec, but that’s just stupid”. “No it’s not”, I said, and so began a very strange journey towards the most effective campaign we’ve produced for the bank.

The Bank of Antandec is not only populist gold, but also at the extreme end of originality and advertising. What does a bank do, with shallower pockets than its competitors in a market where most banking products are barely discernible from each other? Create the world’s first genuine real fake bank, fronted by Britain’s favourite double act. It defied logic, we pitched it as ‘so wrong it’s right’, and an ambitious client team spotted it and it paid off. And we have the Effie award to prove it.