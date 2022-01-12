Dettol gets playful in ironic campaign
The work, by McCann London, reimagines the world of germs on screen
12 January 2022
Dettol and McCann London have released “Look Away Now”, a new campaign that takes an ironic take on the cleaning product tropes.
The creative dramatises on-screen germs in self-aware fashion, whilst also raising awareness of the fact that while germs can spread in people’s homes, there’s also simple way to get rid of them.
The story follows a family lounging around their home when out of nowhere a warning sign appears detailing the “graphic” images of germs you’re about to see.
Delivered in the style of a public service announcement by the inimitable Jon Culshaw, the film moves into the scenes of ‘graphic germs’ to find that there’s nothing there to actually see. In a tongue in cheek tone the spot moves from scene to scene pointing out the many invisible germs, whilst also hammering home that Dettol is a product for such things.
Luca Tamagni, marketing director of Dettol UK at Reckitt, said: "As a brand we are passionate about helping protect from germs and we believe that being able to relax at home with our loved ones is enhanced in a clean and hygienic house. Dettol Disinfectant spray is our effective solution to disinfection as it works on both hard and soft surfaces, from door handles to sofas, with one simple spray. We are excited to show consumers how easy disinfection can be and we are delighted with the new campaign that brings this to life in an ingenious way."
CREDITS
Marketing Director: Luca Tamagni
Senior Brand Manager: Justyna Dadal
Brand Manager: Hattie Lanz
Creative Agency: McCann London
Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal
Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown
Executive Creative Directors: Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris
Creative Director: Matt Crabtree
Creative Team: Mat Joiner, Rory McCaskill, Paul Yull, Adrian Birkinshaw
Design: Jason Smith
Business Director: Joe Thomson
Account Director: Mike Knowles
Account Manager: Harriet Bates
Strategy Director: Rebecca Arnold
Strategist: Bonnie Leung
Project Manager: Justin Reingold
Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews
Executive Producer: Amos Usiskin
Senior Producer: Kal Tank
Business Affairs Lead: Monique Naraina
Music Supervision: Chris Graves
Production Company
Production Company: Darling
Director: James Lawes
Director of Photography: Dan Bronks
Executive Producer: Tom Ford
Producer: Tom Ford
Production Manager: Sam Jackson
Editor: Alex Williams
Colourist: Matt Turner