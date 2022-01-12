Dettol gets playful in ironic campaign

The story follows a family lounging around their home when out of nowhere a warning sign appears detailing the “graphic” images of germs you’re about to see.

Delivered in the style of a public service announcement by the inimitable Jon Culshaw, the film moves into the scenes of ‘graphic germs’ to find that there’s nothing there to actually see. In a tongue in cheek tone the spot moves from scene to scene pointing out the many invisible germs, whilst also hammering home that Dettol is a product for such things.

Luca Tamagni, marketing director of Dettol UK at Reckitt, said: "As a brand we are passionate about helping protect from germs and we believe that being able to relax at home with our loved ones is enhanced in a clean and hygienic house. Dettol Disinfectant spray is our effective solution to disinfection as it works on both hard and soft surfaces, from door handles to sofas, with one simple spray. We are excited to show consumers how easy disinfection can be and we are delighted with the new campaign that brings this to life in an ingenious way."

CREDITS

