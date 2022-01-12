Dettol gets playful in ironic campaign

The work, by McCann London, reimagines the world of germs on screen

By Creative Salon

12 January 2022

Dettol and McCann London have released “Look Away Now”, a new campaign that takes an ironic take on the cleaning product tropes.

The creative dramatises on-screen germs in self-aware fashion, whilst also raising awareness of the fact that while germs can spread in people’s homes, there’s also simple way to get rid of them.

The story follows a family lounging around their home when out of nowhere a warning sign appears detailing the “graphic” images of germs you’re about to see.

Delivered in the style of a public service announcement by the inimitable Jon Culshaw, the film moves into the scenes of ‘graphic germs’ to find that there’s nothing there to actually see. In a tongue in cheek tone the spot moves from scene to scene pointing out the many invisible germs, whilst also hammering home that Dettol is a product for such things.

Luca Tamagni, marketing director of Dettol UK at Reckitt, said: "As a brand we are passionate about helping protect from germs and we believe that being able to relax at home with our loved ones is enhanced in a clean and hygienic house.  Dettol Disinfectant spray is our effective solution to disinfection as it works on both hard and soft surfaces, from door handles to sofas, with one simple spray. We are excited to show consumers how easy disinfection can be and we are delighted with the new campaign that brings this to life in an ingenious way."

CREDITS

Marketing Director: Luca Tamagni

Senior Brand Manager: Justyna Dadal  

Brand Manager: Hattie Lanz   

Creative Agency:  McCann London  

Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal  

Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown  

Executive Creative Directors: Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris   

Creative Director: Matt Crabtree  

Creative Team: Mat Joiner, Rory McCaskill, Paul Yull, Adrian Birkinshaw 

Design: Jason Smith 

Business Director: Joe Thomson 

Account Director: Mike Knowles  

Account Manager: Harriet Bates  

Strategy Director: Rebecca Arnold 

Strategist: Bonnie Leung 

Project Manager: Justin Reingold  

 Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews  

Executive Producer: Amos Usiskin  

Senior Producer: Kal Tank  

Business Affairs Lead: Monique Naraina 

Music Supervision: Chris Graves  

 Production Company  

Production Company: Darling  

Director: James Lawes  

Director of Photography: Dan Bronks  

Executive Producer: Tom Ford 

Producer: Tom Ford 

Production Manager: Sam Jackson 

Editor: Alex Williams 

Colourist: Matt Turner

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.