Creatives collaborate to warn of dangers of sexual harassment

A group of senior creatives have banded together to create a set of hard-hitting ads designed to challenge and confront the sexual harassment and misogyny young adlanders face in the industry every day.

The campaign is also designed to show them where and how they can get support.

The work, which was inspired by harrowing and horrendous personal experiences, features two photographs viciously twisting the trope of welcome gift bags that new recruits to the industry often receive from HR.

On first look, the bags look like a fun, harmless welcome package. However, on a closer inspection, instead of the usual innocuous and tepid fare of bags of sweets, company-branded pens and a book by some strategist or other, the alarming reality of the items is revealed.