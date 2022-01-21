Work of the Week: Laughter is the Best Medicine

On the week that started with Blue Monday — the most depressing day of the year according to some — you would have been mistaken for thinking that the creative this week would be on the more sombre side.

For several brands, however, the opposite was true. From David Schwimmer cramming himself into a salon chair, to Steps joining in on a flashmob, one word came to mind when watching work this week: fun.

This is of course, a useful tactic in advertising. At the beginning of the pandemic, Kantar found that despite the world being plunged into crisis, 75 per cent of those surveyed were open to a bit of humour in campaigns, with only the remaining 25 per cent stating that advertisers should avoid humour at the moment.

And, as next week’s Question of the Week will unveil in more detail, when times are hard, sometimes it’s best for brands to bank on humour.

The world is of course on the brink of more hard times. Society is now going to have to pay the the price of the various lockdowns, and analysts have predicted as much as 6% inflation is coming in 2022 early 2022 (with some analysts predicting this to be higher).

Of course, most of this creative was made before such announcements, but as many readers will agree, January is hardly what many would call a joyful month (a quick peruse of Google will show that this is a sentiment well shared across the Western world). Which in part explains why we are seeing a flurry of humorous spots released now.

With that in mind, cheer yourself up with our members work below now, safe in the knowledge that there is probably plenty more fun on the horizon.